'A catastrophe': Shadow Chancellor hits out at govt over spiralling energy costs

9 January 2022, 12:11

The Shadow Chancellor told LBC: "Broken promises won&squot;t pay people&squot;s bills"
The Shadow Chancellor told LBC: "Broken promises won't pay people's bills". Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Labour Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has hit out at the government over its inaction on spiralling energy bills.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Reeves told LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday show: "For the last decade we’ve had dither and delay on energy policy."

She said consumers could face bill hikes of more than £600 from April this year if no action is taken to try and lower prices.

"This would be a catastrophe," she told Tom Swarbrick.

The Shadow Chancellor also criticised the UK's reliance on energy from abroad.

"We are so reliant on imported gas from Russia and Qatar and elsewhere.

"That is not a secure energy policy."

Ms Reeves set out Labour's plans to achieve Net Zero through a £28billion investment every year, as well as a VAT cut from 5% to 0% on energy.

Read more: 'No-fly zone' could be introduced around Windsor Castle over security fears

She also explained plans for a windfall tax on oil industry profits in an attempt to cut the public's rapidly increasing energy bills, a move she described as "targeting the spike in bills".

"That is a fair way to keep bills down," Ms Reeves said. "It's the right thing to do."

She called for an extra 10% surcharge tax on oil profits, advocating the policy that was first introduced under George Osborne a decade ago.

Ms Reeves criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson for advocating for leaving the EU on the promise of being free to lower VAT rates, but refusing to do so now.

She said: "Broken promises are not going to pay the bills."

She said she would "take some of the things George Osborne has done but not the austerity".

Read more: Liz Truss warns EU she is willing to trigger Article 16 ahead of face-to-face talks

Ms Reeves called for the retrofitting of insulation in 19 million UK homes that do not meet energy efficiency standards.

The Shadow Chancellor said Labour would spend £6billion a year fitting two million homes with new insulation, which she claims would save householders £400 a year on bills.

She added if the UK takes these measures and invests in renewable energy, Britain will become a "global leader" in "industries of the future".

The Shadow Chancellor said her proposals are "fully costed, fully paid-for measures."

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

Nadhim Zahawi said he "didn't recognise" the report that free lateral flow tests will be scrapped in the coming weeks.

Lateral flow tests will remain free for now, minister insists

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 09/01 | Watch in Full

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Professor Alastair Grant believes the government didn't introduce new measures because cases appear to have 'plateaued'

Covid cases 'appear to have flattened', virus modeller tells LBC

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Exclusive
Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick hears from 'desperate' publican

'I can't see a way back for me': Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

South Africa top doc stresses that Omicron brings 'mild illness'

South Africa top doc stresses that Omicron brings 'mild illness'

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' amid surge

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 12/12 | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick asked Dominic Raab about the reported No 10 Christmas party.

'I'm told there was no party': Raab denies No10 Christmas party

There will be a national investigation into the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

'We must listen to Arthur's voice now', says England's children's commissioner

Exclusive
Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 05/12 | Watch again

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Watch in Full: Tom Swarbrick speaks to Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin

Watch in Full: Tom Swarbrick speaks to Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin
Unite boss Len McCluskey was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Starmer will be ‘ditched into dustbin of history’ unless he changes approach, Unite boss tells LBC
JCVI deputy chair Professor Anthony Harnden speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

JCVI deputy chair calls for 'grown up' solution to EU vaccine crisis
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Tory Minister grilled over proposed bill 'diminishing' right to protest

Tory Minister grilled over Policing Bill 'diminishing' right to protest
Baroness Floella Benjamin told LBC’s Swarbrick on Sunday she is calling for age verification rules on porn sites to be implemented.

Porn age verification needed to tackle 'conveyor belt of sexual predators', baroness tells LBC
Patsy Stevenson was arrested on the ground at Clapham Common on Saturday evening

Woman arrested on ground at Sarah Everard vigil 'not surprised' at how police treated her
Jess Phillips told LBC she does not think the UK is safe for women

'The UK is not safe for women', Labour's Jess Phillips tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'a pawn' in diplomatic row over arms payments, experts claim

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'a pawn' in diplomatic row over arms payments, experts claim

Latest News

See more Latest News

Serbian professional Novak Djokovic is currently being held in an immigration hotel in Melbourne.

Djokovic not told 'Covid exemption' would be accepted, Australian government claims
The "no-fly zone" could be introduced to enhance the castle's security procedures and protect local resides, police said.

'No-fly zone' could be introduced around Windsor Castle over security fears
A judge will make a decision in Australia on Sunday night - UK time - over an appeal made by Novak Djokovic against the country's border force officers.

Djokovic to learn of visa fate as Australia loses bid to delay tennis star's appeal
Seven killed in canyon wall collapse in southeastern Brazil.

Cliff collapses onto tourist boats in Brazil killing seven people
Senior civil servant Sue Gray is investigating the May 20 event

Boris Johnson accused of attending mid-lockdown 'BYOB' party in No10 garden
Liz Truss will meet her EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic this week for their first face-to-face talks

Liz Truss warns EU she is willing to trigger Article 16 ahead of face-to-face talks
Kate is celebrating her 40th birthday on Sunday

Kate at 40: Duchess of Cambridge shares striking portraits as she marks milestone birthday
Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to get rid of free lateral flow tests

'Utterly wrongheaded': Boris Johnson warned against scrapping free lateral flow tests
Natasha Devon slams 'anti-British' Colston defenders

Natasha Devon slams 'anti-British' Colston defenders

Slave trader descendant tells LBC he'd 'so gladly' tear down his statues

Slave trader's descendant would 'so gladly' tear down his statues

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

13 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

13 days ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

13 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile