Ed Davey dismisses possible left alliance with Labour after by-election victory

By Kate Buck

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey has ruled out the possibility of a progressive alliance with the Labour Party after this week's by-election victory.

Lib Dem Sarah Green took 56.7% of the vote to secure a majority of 8,028 over the second-placed Tories in the Chesham and Amersham constituency

Labour trailed the Greens in fourth place, winning just 622 votes and losing the party's deposit in the process.

Speaking on LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday Mr Davey said: "There were quite a lot of Labour people and Green people who voted for us very comfortably, partly because they could see that we were the only party which could beat the Conservatives in these blue wall seats.

Asked by Tom if they would consider forming some sort of electoral pact with the Labour party to help beat the Conservatives, Mr Davey said he didn't see it as "necessary".

"I think progressive alliances take voters for granted," he said.

"Parties don't own their voters. They have to persuade their voters. The idea that a Liberal Democrat leader or. Labour Party leader can say that their voters should vote for this party this election I think is undemocratic, I don't think it works.

"I also don't think it's necessary if you look at what people see in First Past the Post they will work out for themselves quote easily that the vote in Chesham and Amersham are a savvy lot and they looked at our campaign and they liked what we said and saw we were the party to beat the Conservatives."

