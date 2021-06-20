Exclusive

Ed Davey dismisses possible left alliance with Labour after by-election victory

20 June 2021, 11:28 | Updated: 20 June 2021, 11:29

By Kate Buck

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey has ruled out the possibility of a progressive alliance with the Labour Party after this week's by-election victory.

Lib Dem Sarah Green took 56.7% of the vote to secure a majority of 8,028 over the second-placed Tories in the Chesham and Amersham constituency

Labour trailed the Greens in fourth place, winning just 622 votes and losing the party's deposit in the process.

Read more: Chesham and Amersham - Conservatives suffer by-election defeat to Lib Dems

Read more: Boris Johnson under pressure to reform after Chesham by-election defeat

Speaking on LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday Mr Davey said: "There were quite a lot of Labour people and Green people who voted for us very comfortably, partly because they could see that we were the only party which could beat the Conservatives in these blue wall seats.

Asked by Tom if they would consider forming some sort of electoral pact with the Labour party to help beat the Conservatives, Mr Davey said he didn't see it as "necessary".

"I think progressive alliances take voters for granted," he said.

"Parties don't own their voters. They have to persuade their voters. The idea that a Liberal Democrat leader or. Labour Party leader can say that their voters should vote for this party this election I think is undemocratic, I don't think it works.

"I also don't think it's necessary if you look at what people see in First Past the Post they will work out for themselves quote easily that the vote in Chesham and Amersham are a savvy lot and they looked at our campaign and they liked what we said and saw we were the party to beat the Conservatives."

Watch the full exchange with Tom in the video at the top of the page.

Latest News

See more Latest News

TOm

'Culture was wrong' in rape prosecutions, Justice Sec says amid falling convictions
A six-year-old girl has died in Stoke-on-Trent after she was hit by a car as she walked with her dad.

Girl, 6, dies after being hit by car as she walked with her dad
One person has died after a truck drove into a Pride parade in Florida

One dead after truck hits crowds during Pride parade

More than 700,000 Covid-19 jabs were booked on the day the NHS vaccination programme was opened up to people aged 18 to 20

Over 700,000 Covid jabs booked in a day as vaccine programme opens to those 18+
Robert Buckland has apologised over the dire situation

Labour says minister must resign if he fails to reverse falling rape prosecutions
Champ the German Shepherd was 13 years old

Joe Biden pays heartfelt tribute after death of beloved dog Champ
John Bercow has joined the Labour Party

John Bercow joins Labour insisting 'this Government needs to be replaced'
Matthew O'Toole is set to make a full recovery

Man who collapsed in London street looking for ‘guardian angel’ who saved his life
UEFA official on quarantine exemption for Euros: 'You cannot please everyone'

UEFA official on quarantine exemption for Euros: 'You cannot please everyone'
Matthew Wright in furious row with caller over Colin Pitchfork release

Matthew Wright in furious row with caller over Colin Pitchfork release

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

4 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

9 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile