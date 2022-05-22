Swarbrick On Sunday 22/5 | Watch live from 10am

22 May 2022, 09:20

By Tim Dodd

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

As inflation hits its highest level in 40 years amid the deteriorating cost of living crisis, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden and Conservative MP Dr Liam Fox joins Tom.

As the deadline looms for officials set to be named by Sue Gray to lodge any objections, International Trade Secretary Anne Marie Trevelyan joins LBC.

Tom is also joined by Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos Mori, and Richard Murphy who is Director of Tax Research UK.

