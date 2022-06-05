Swarbrick On Sunday 5/06 | Watch again

By Tim Dodd

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

On the final day of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in the capital, Tom was joined by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

As grassroots Conservatives say Boris Johnson should resign before he is forced out, Tom was joined by Conservative MP for the Isle of Wight Bob Seeley to discuss the PM's future.

For Labour, Shadow Culture Secretary and Labour MP for Manchester Central Lucy Powell spoke to LBC.

Tube staff have called for urgent talks with London's mayor to avert a strike expected to cause severe disruption. London Transport organiser for the RMT union John Leach, who is the lead officer in this dispute, joined LBC.