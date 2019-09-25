Tom Swarbrick And Remain-Supporting Barrister Clash Over MPs Thwarting Brexit

This was the moment when barrister and former Change UK candidate Jessica Simor QC clashed with LBC presenter Tom Swarbrick over whether MPs are just trying to stop Brexit from happening.

The pair spoke following the Supreme Court's verdict, that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen over the prorogation of Parliament was "unlawful".

Ms Simor told Tom that she felt "a massive sense of relief" at the court's judgement, because it told the government that it does not have the power "to close down the democratically-elected MPs, who represent the people".

Barrister and former Change UK European Parliament candidate Jessica Simor QC. Picture: PA

Tom then asked the lawyer - who ran for Change UK in May's European elections - whether "the democracy and freedom to have your vote given effect to" was being ignored, in light of some MPs' effort to reject any form of Brexit.

However, Ms Simor denied this was the case, arguing that MPs are only acting "in the interests of their constituents and the country" in not supporting any Brexit deal currently put to them.