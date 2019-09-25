Tom Swarbrick And Remain-Supporting Barrister Clash Over MPs Thwarting Brexit

25 September 2019, 00:17 | Updated: 25 September 2019, 00:19

This was the moment when barrister and former Change UK candidate Jessica Simor QC clashed with LBC presenter Tom Swarbrick over whether MPs are just trying to stop Brexit from happening.

The pair spoke following the Supreme Court's verdict, that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen over the prorogation of Parliament was "unlawful".

Ms Simor told Tom that she felt "a massive sense of relief" at the court's judgement, because it told the government that it does not have the power "to close down the democratically-elected MPs, who represent the people".

Jessica Simor QC speaking at a Change UK event in April 2019
Barrister and former Change UK European Parliament candidate Jessica Simor QC. Picture: PA

Tom then asked the lawyer - who ran for Change UK in May's European elections - whether "the democracy and freedom to have your vote given effect to" was being ignored, in light of some MPs' effort to reject any form of Brexit.

However, Ms Simor denied this was the case, arguing that MPs are only acting "in the interests of their constituents and the country" in not supporting any Brexit deal currently put to them.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Supreme Court's Prorogation Ruling

14 hours ago

James O'Brien's caller wants Brexit because of Abu Hamza

James O'Brien's Caller Wants Brexit "Because We Couldn't Deport Abu Hamza"

1 day ago

James O'Brien's callers got very emotional discussing Justin Trudeau

James O'Brien's Caller Brought To Tears By The Previous Caller's Account Of Racism

4 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Pep Guardiola defends Bernardo Silva over Benjamin Mendy Tweet
Nigel Farage: Johnson Has Caused A "Catastrophic Political Disaster"

Nigel Farage: Johnson Has Caused A "Catastrophic Political Disaster"

What you need to know about the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump
Eddie Mair hits out at Steve Baker over Johnson's ability

Eddie Mair Hits Out At Tory MP Over Boris Johnson's Ability