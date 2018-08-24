Tom Swarbrick Explains The Need For A "Safe" Brexit

24 August 2018, 13:14

The LBC Presenter explained the best way to appease both the Remain and the Leave voters would be through a "safe" Brexit.

During the show Tom Swarbrick received a text from Michael accusing a "pro-remain government" of hindering a "positive outcome" for the 17.4 million Leave voters.

This was after a warning from the Chancellor Phillip Hammond who, in a letter, wrote that a No Deal Brexit could damage the economy.

But Tom responded Michael's comments saying: "I think that totally misreads what we're doing here. I think you're not producing a positive outcome for just 17.4 million people, there are 60 million people in this country for whom a positive outcome from Brexit is critical as it is for the 17.4 million... not all of them were voting for the same type of leave.

"You're never going to get a concrete view of what Leave should mean but what you need to do is have a Brexit that in my opinion allows for the red lines that have been set out to be met... but you do it in a way that is safe and reliable.

"It's not just producing a positive outcome for 17.4 million people it's for the entire country.

"So let's just get a deal and then we can have an argument about how much further we move away."

