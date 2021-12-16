'I can't see a way back for me': Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

16 December 2021, 16:38 | Updated: 16 December 2021, 16:39

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment an emotional publican told Tom Swarbrick of his desperation as he said he "will probably have to close in the next couple of weeks".

Brendan in Norfolk, who has a pub restaurant, on Wednesday told Tom Swarbrick he is "a desperate man at the moment" and that he is "so frustrated and angry as well with the Government".

Speaking of the Government, he said: "They need to be educated, because they've put all these scaremongering words out over the radio [and] the papers, and they don't understand the knock-on effect it's had on us, on people like me."

After saying he "will probably have to close in the next couple of weeks", Brendan told Tom: "I can't survive anymore."

He also told Tom: "I can't see a way back for me. I cannot see a way back for me, and I don't know where to turn."

