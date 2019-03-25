Tom Swarbrick Presses Labour Peer On Why Jeremy Corbyn Wasn't At People's Vote March

Labour peer Shami Chakrabarti told LBC that Jeremy Corbyn couldn't be at the People's Vote march on Saturday because he was campaigning in the local elections in Morecambe.

The Shadow Attorney General confirmed that Labour's policy is to push for a second referendum on Britain's membership of the EU if they can't get support for their own proposal for a Brexit deal.

But when Tom Swarbrick asked her why the Labour leader wasn't at the million-strong march, she said: "He has other places to be."

Tom questioned it and Ms Chakrabarti responded: "He was campaigning in Morecambe and other places. We have local elections coming up very soon."

Tom asked her: "You don't think a lot of your members would like to have see the leader of their party standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them in solidarity at this march?"

Tom Swarbrick spoke to Shami Chakrabarti. Picture: LBC / PA

She insisted: "I'm sure they would, but others would say why aren't you prioritising local services at a time of terrible austerity?

"What he has been doing and continues to do at this moment of national crisis is reaching out across the House of Commons, something Theresa May has singularly failed to do."

Things then got even more tense as Tom pointed out he failed to attend the first meeting and walked out of the second one because Chuka Umunna was there.

Watch the full interview at the top of the page.