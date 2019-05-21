Lord Lilley "Glad" Lord Heseltine Not Expelled From Conservative Party

21 May 2019, 17:18

Tory peer Peter Lilley tells LBC he is "glad" Lord Heseltine has not been expelled by the Party, but says having the whip removed was "inevitable".

Lord Lilley told Tom Swarbrick that removing the whip from the former Deputy Prime Minsiter would 'make no difference' because he "only ever comes to vote against the governemnt anyway".

"I suppose it was inevitable he'd have the whip taken away, he said. "I'm sad but I'm glad they haven't expelled from the party as some people have suggested."

The Tory peer said he has "always profoundly disagreed" with Heseltine's "idiosyncratic views on Europe" but that he is "an old trooper" of the party.

The Tory grandee said he hoped to not be kicked out of his party after endorsing the Liberal Democrats ahead of the European Elections.

The former Deputy Prime Minister said he intends to vote for the Remain-backing party, saying he could not vote for the Conservative Party when it is "myopically focussed on forcing through the biggest act of economic self-harm ever undertaken by a democratic government."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien got emotional as he heard Hannah's response

The Call On Religious Homophobia That Left James O'Brien With "Actual Tingles"

4 days ago

James O'Brien heard that the UK can excel in "free-range bananas"

James O'Brien's Row With Caller Who Wants No-Deal Brexit Because Of "Free-Range Bananas"

7 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Powerful Monologue On The State Of Brexit After The Local Elections

18 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri fuel stereotype that women are "subservient" - UN report
Iain Dale hit out at the MP over his stance on LGBT equality lessons.

Iain Dale's Heated Row With "Hypocritical" Labour MP

Nigel Farage: Elections watchdog 'coordinated' funding investigation with Gordon Brown

Beyond the protests, BP starts a new era - but how far does it go?
Protests haver been occurring at the school for several weeks.

Protest Organiser Says Schools Are "Overpromoting" One Lifestyle In Row Over LGBT Equality Lessons

Theresa May bids to save her Brexit deal but loses more MPs' support