Trump Biographer Has HUGE Row With His Ex-Advisor Over Explosive Cohen Testimony

A former advisor to Donald Trump had an explosive row live on LBC with a biographer of the President following the testimony of Michael Cohen.

Trump's former lawyer's branded him a liar, a racist and a conman and said the President also told him to lie about a Moscow property project during public testimony in Washington DC.

Tom Swarbrick invited Dr Sebastian Gorka, a former security advisor at the White House, and David Cay Johnston, the Pulitzer-prize winning author of "The Making of Donald Trump" to discuss Cohen's incendiary comments.

And things escalated very quickly.

Tom Swarbrick oversaw this debate over Michael Cohen's testimony on Donald Trump.

Speaking about whether he agreed that the President was racist, Mr Cay Johnson said: "In judicial proceedings, Donald Trump has been found to have discriminated against blacks, women, Asians and Puerto Ricans.

"Donald Trump told the President of one of his casinos 'I don't want black people touching my money, just shorts guys with yarmulkes'.

"Donald Trump's public statements establish without a doubt that he is a racist. He's been a racist his whole life. His father was arrested at a KKK demonstration in 1927. There is a history in his family."

Tom pointed out that you can't hold him responsible for the sins of his father and Dr Gorka stated: "This man would like to do that. This is exactly the type of person you have invited on to your show."

Mr Cay Johnson responded: "Excuse me Dr Gorka, I'm speaking. You are not on the floor, Sir."

Dr Gorka hit back: "What are you talking about? This is a radio show. There is no floor."

Things got even more fiery after that as Dr Gorka asked how he would explain why Trump's first two Presidential pardons were black people, adding: "The permutations that he's going to wrap himself around are going to be a joy to listen to."

