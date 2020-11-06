'Trump will have blood on his hands if there is violence after speech' Democrat tells LBC

6 November 2020, 00:55 | Updated: 6 November 2020, 01:43

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Former Biden campaign spokesperson says Trump will have "blood on his hands" if there is violence in the wake of his speech.

Giving her instant reaction to Donald Trump's claims that election triumph is being 'stolen' from him by 'illegal votes', Jenna Arnold, spokesperson for Joe Biden's presidential campaign said it had been a "fair election."

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick the Democrat said elections were "one of the most sacred exercises in this country and they are complicit with any violence that will ensue as a result of this."

The comments come just minutes after a White House press conference where Mr Trump claimed there had been "historic election interference by big media, big money and big tech" in the 2020 election.

Mr Arnold said for anyone to suggest it was not a fair election was evidence of "their desperation to hold on to power."

"Donald Trump and his family are responsible for blood on their hands moving forward."

This led to LBC Presenter Tom questioning if she was saying this because there could be "people taking to the streets based on what the Trump campaign was saying."

Speaking in a personal capacity, Mr Arnold said: "Yes, absolutely."

She told LBC "the fact we had to board up our storefronts in the run-up to this election" just went to show "how this country, how the economy was bracing for impact because we knew we had a president who was willing to incite violence, call farce on a system that has been protected over generations."

The Democrat told LBC she knew that emotions were running high, but even Republicans were not standing behind the President now.

"He thinks this is a kingdom, it is not, he thinks this is a business deal and a game and it is not. We are talking about lives here."

Donald Trump made the comments in the White House
Donald Trump made the comments in the White House. Picture: LBC

Earlier Mr Trump claimed that there has been "historic election interference by big media, big money and big tech" in the 2020 election.

Speaking at a press conference in the White House press briefing room on Thursday, he added: "If you count the legal votes I easily won.

"If you count the the illegal votes they can try to steal the election from us.

"I have already decisively won many critical states including massive victories in Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, to name just a few.

"We won these and many other victories despite historic election interference from big media, big money and big tech."

