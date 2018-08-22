Two Callers In Impassioned Row Over Use Of Stop And Search

Two LBC listeners went head-to-head over the use of stop and search - and it evolved into a very impassioned debate.

David in Liverpool says he gets stopped once a month because he looks like a “criminal” - but it doesn’t bother him.

Whereas Barry, from Clapham, says he has been getting stopped since he was 11, and doesn’t like the way the police carry the searches out.

“Why are you so angry when they stop you? David asked his counterpart during the exchange. "What’s the big deal… people are getting stabbed all over the place, what’s the problem?”

Barry hit back: “I never said I was angry… it’s how [the police] deal with them when they stop them.”

Meanwhile police are continuing to search for two suspects following a double shooting outside a Tube station on Tuesday.

Two men were hurt in the incident which occurred close to Rayners Lane during the evening rush-hour.

