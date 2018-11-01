Unhappy Vegan Accuses Waitrose Magazine Editor Of “Food Racism”

1 November 2018, 15:12 | Updated: 1 November 2018, 15:18

Tom Swarbrick was left with his head in his hands when this caller accused the now former editor of Waitrose Food magazine of “food racism”.

William Sitwell stood down with immediate effect after suggesting a series on “killing vegans one by one”.

The food critic apologised after his reply to an email pitch from a freelance journalist was made public.

Waitrose insisted the email “doesn’t represent our views about vegans and vegan food”.

The revelation has sparked a row about whether or not Sitwell was right to resign.

Tom
Waitrose Magazine editor William Sitwell has stepped down from his post. Picture: PA/LBC

Jagdish phoned Tom on Wednesday night because he was unhappy with the remarks.

A vegan himself, he accused the writer of “food racism” - a term that stunned the LBC presenter.

“The fact that this guy at such a senior level feels it is ok… to make the comments he did about vegans,” he said.

“Albeit jolly comments still reveals that he and his colleagues think it is still ok to be negative about vegans.

“What it reveals is a form of food racism.

“Veganism is not just a food fad, it’s not just something ‘oh I’ll be a vegan for a week’ it’s about a very strong and comprehensive life choice.”

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien's caller on viral rants was remarkable

This Remarkable Call Will Change Your Mind On Viral "Racist Rants"

10 days ago

James O'Brien spoke to Richard Pendy about risk managing Brexit

The Military Risk Manager Who Carried Out A Risk Assessment On Brexit

16 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Brexit Call Labelled The Funniest (And Scariest) Yet

20 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile