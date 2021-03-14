Tory Minister grilled over Policing Bill 'diminishing' right to protest

14 March 2021, 14:02

By Seán Hickey

Safeguarding Minister was confronted over proposed legislation which seeks to criminalise people for causing 'serious annoyance' during protests.

Victoria Atkins joined Tom Swarbrick to discuss the aftermath of shocking scenes in Clapham Common on Saturday which saw women arrested for attending a vigil.

The Safeguarding Minister cited lockdown restrictions as the reason behind gatherings of this nature being disallowed, but Tom nudged the minister by reminding her that the science doesn't support such measures

He went on to play Sir Patrick Vallance stressing that outdoor gatherings are low risk in terms of spreading coronavirus, and even cited examples of BLM protests during the summer and protests in New York which didn't result in spikes of the virus.

"There's no scientific evidence for making these gatherings illegal based on the spread of coronavirus" Tom claimed. Ms Atkins argued that the Government have "always been very careful" to follow the advice of scientific experts.

Read More: 'How dare you!': Furious row with caller questioning Clapham vigil

Read More: Labour to vote against Priti Patel's 'disproportionate' anti-protest bill

Tom pushed the case: "Do you think they need to be looked at again given that the science is changing?"

"We have to be very methodical in how we deal with this pandemic," the Conservative MP replied, going on to note that a slow easing of restrictions is currently in place which is in line with scientific advice.

Tom reminded the minister that "people worry about their civil liberties" and fear that such measures are "lingering over for longer than is necessary," citing the proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill which has lost support of Labour before it even reaches the House.

Read More: Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

"This bill you're bringing forward on Monday, for example, would allow the police to stop protests which would cause 'serious unease' and create criminal penalties for people who cause 'serious annoyance.'"

Ms Atkins noted that the bill is a "huge piece of legislation" with many other proposals contained within. Tom pushed Ms Atkins, stating "you are diminishing or taking away a fundamental right," with proposed new laws in the legislation.

"Most people would accept that public order matters and protests have changed since 1986," the Safeguarding Minister argued, explaining that the new bill aims at "trying to update those laws to reflect some of the practices we've seen in very disruptive protests in years gone by."

She cited some protesting methods used by Extinction Rebellion such as glueing oneself to a building or hampering people's routes to work as examples of the sort of protest the bill seeks to prevent.

"There will be a lot of people worried about some of the language in this – the idea of serious unease and serious annoyance," Tom concluded.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Patsy Stevenson was arrested on the ground at Clapham Common on Saturday evening

Woman arrested on ground at Sarah Everard vigil 'not surprised' at how police treated her
Priti Patel's policing bill is coming under intense scrutiny after the "disproportionate" policing of a Sarah Everard vigil on Saturday.

Labour to vote against Priti Patel's 'disproportionate' anti-protest bill
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the outcome of the government's Integrated Review on foreign and defence policy this week.

Boris Johnson to boost UK's cyber military capability

Jess Phillips told LBC she does not think the UK is safe for women

'The UK is not safe for women', Labour's Jess Phillips tells LBC
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared in court on new charges on Sunday, having been held in Iran since 2016.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appears in court on new propaganda charges
Ireland's deputy CMO said the AstraZeneca vaccine should be temporarily suspended

Ireland should suspend Oxford-AstraZeneca jab over clotting concerns, health chief says
The FA Cup final is the most high-profile event that will be used to rest the return of spectators

FA Cup final to be used to test return of large crowds to venues
Labour is calling for the government to make misogyny a hate crime

Labour urges government to make misogyny a hate crime and increase rapists' sentences
Baroness Floella Benjamin told LBC’s Swarbrick on Sunday she is calling for age verification rules on porn sites to be implemented.

Porn age verification needed to tackle 'conveyor belt of sexual predators', baroness tells LBC
'How dare you!': Furious row with caller questioning Clapham vigil

'How dare you!': Furious row with caller questioning Clapham vigil

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

1 month ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

6 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile