Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten

9 May 2021, 13:56

By Seán Hickey

The SNP Westminster leader tells LBC his party will push for a second independence referendum once the pandemic is over.

Ian Blackford was reflecting on his party's achievements in the election, winning the "highest number of constituency wins for any party in the history of devolution."

The leader of the SNP insisted that the substantial support for his party was a return for successfully managing the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: 'Less sneering' from metropolitan Labour will win back northern seats, Maajid Nawaz insists

"People need to recognise as well that the parliament does have a mandate for an independence referendum," he added.

He told Tom Swarbrick that once the pandemic has been well and truly dealt with the Scottish government must "allow people to have that discussion about the future."

He went on to explain that the SNP will not campaign for independence just yet out of respect for the pandemic effort: "We will work with Westminster...but there has to be mutual respect."

Read More: PM invites devolved leaders to summit on Covid recovery and 'Team UK'

Tom took exception with Mr Blackford's claims. "The SNP failed to win a majority and the majority of Scottish votes went to pro-uk parties, how is that a mandate for another referendum?"

Read More: Labour hold on to power in Wales with Mark Drakeford set to continue as First Minister

The SNP MP drew parallels with Boris Johnson's ability to deliver Brexit, despite only gaining some 40% of the popular vote in 2019.

"There's a pro-independence majority in the parliament," Mr Blackford insisted, reiterating that there would be no advocating for independence until after Covid.

"The Scottish government had a manifesto commitment" he stressed, but told Tom that "what we need to do of course is to come through the Covid pandemic."

"This will be done on constitutional means" Mr Blackford concluded.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Long March 5B rocket took off from southern China on 29 April 2021.

NASA accuses China of acting irresponsibly after 30m rocket crashes to Earth
In an exclusive interview with Swarbrick on Sunday Jon Lansman accused Keir Starmer of "scapegoating" Angela Rayner.

Momentum founder blasts Starmer for 'scapegoating' Angela Rayner
A woman has died following a house fire in Sedgley, Dudley

Woman, 43, dies and 16-year-old girl seriously injured after house fire in West Midlands
An Israeli police officer aims his rifle towards Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City.

Over 60 injured as Israeli police and Palestinians clash during holiest night of Ramadan
Prince Michael of Kent was allegedly willing to sell access to Vladimir Putin

Queen's cousin accused of using royal status to 'sell access' to Putin
Major disruption on Great Western Railway services is expected to continue into next week.

Major rail disruption to continue 'into next week' after cracks found in trains
Sir Keir Starmer is planning a shadow cabinet reshuffle on Sunday

Sir Keir Starmer to reshuffle shadow cabinet amid backlash over Angela Rayner sacking
Boris Johnson invited Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford to a summit

PM invites devolved leaders to summit on Covid recovery and 'Team UK'
Alex Salmond told Tom he thought it was the BBC's fault for his party's poor election performance

Alex Salmond blames Alba Party's poor election result on BBC

Natasha Devon rows with caller branding wokeness 'whinging victimhood'

Natasha Devon rows with caller branding wokeness 'whinging victimhood'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

3 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

8 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile