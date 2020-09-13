Brexit bill is an insurance policy if talks break down, Justice Secretary reveals

By Seán Hickey

The Secretary of State for Justice has told LBC that government haven't given up on striking a deal with the EU despite having devised an alternative Brexit bill.

Robert Buckland is Lord Chancellor, Justice Secretary and Conservative MP for South Swindon and joined Tom Swarbrick for LBC's first Swarbrick on Sunday, where he reflected on the UK's proposed alternative Brexit bill.

Tom insisted that the UK has "gone back 11 months to when this was first signed" with the proposed alternative bill. Mr Buckland disagreed, and made the case that the UK still wants to leave with a deal.

He told LBC: "Meetings can result in a resolution, but this is all about the eventuality of the possibility that they don't."

"This wasn't something we believed would happen back from February, we are increasingly concerned we won't get a resolution and we had to make the contingency."

The Justice Secretary reminded Tom that "in the life of politics, eight months is an eternity."

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told LBC that the Brexit bill is merely an insurance policy for if talks break down. Picture: LBC

He reiterated that to get a deal with the EU the "absolute settled will of the United Kingdom.

Any suggestion that this is a play to get us into a no further deal is wholly wrong."

You can watch Tom Swarbrick's full interview with the Justice Secretary below.