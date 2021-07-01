Caller recalls shocking story of teenage daughter being 'set upon' by a group of boys

1 July 2021, 16:36 | Updated: 1 July 2021, 16:50

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller told LBC about the shocking story of his teenage daughter and her friend being "set upon" by a group of boys.

The exchange between LBC's Shelagh Fogarty and James in Bishop's Stortford comes after a video emerged online which showed Professor Chris Whitty being harassed by two men.

In response to the video, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I’m shocked at seeing the despicable harassment of Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.

"I condemn the behaviour of these thugs. Our hard-working public servants should not have to face this kind of intimidation on our streets and we will not tolerate it."

James told Shelagh: "Approximately ten days ago, my teenage daughter [who] is 19, she got set upon [when] walking back through a park with her friend.

"Two teenage girls were set upon by a group of...youths [who were] approximately 13 [or] 14-year-olds."

James explained that he had seen a video of the incident, and that his daughter had been "cut and bruised" while her friend was "pushed to the floor and set upon".

He explained that they were the victim of violent behaviour and said that the police claimed that the boys responsible were "too young to prosecute".

In response, Shelagh said: "Those kids could have and should have been arrested for what they did."

