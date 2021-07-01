Shelagh Fogarty's epic rant on 'entitled Chris Whitty harassers' who 'wanted a selfie'

1 July 2021, 16:40

By Fiona Jones

Shelagh Fogarty hits out at the "entitled" men who claimed to simply "want a selfie" when they "accosted" Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.

Shelagh Fogarty shared her personal experience of young neighbours on her road that, she says, possess the same "attitude of entitlement" shown by the men who accosted Chris Whitty.

Lewis Hughes, 24, was filmed in the video and says he has lost his job as an estate agent since the event.

He apologised for "any upset I caused" and said that he and his friends simply "wanted a selfie" with the Chief Medical Officer.

Shelagh reflected on this defence: "I just wanted a selfie, I just wanted a selfie. Oh did you? Oh, well that's OK. Oh, that's alright. You can just manhandle anybody in that case to get your all important selfie.

"I just wanted to have some fun. I just wanted a party. I just wanted a selfie. 

"Me, me, me, me, me, me, me. Annoying, annoying, annoying. But more than annoying. It's dangerous. It's dangerous because it sends a message that society in general, where we all just rub along together as much as we possibly can, isn't there anymore."

"It is there, clearly most people don't behave like this, but those that do seem to think they have an absolute free pass to behave any way they want."

Shelagh continued: "It's the 'i' generation, it's the I, I, I, it's the me, me, me. To be fair every generation has that kind of person in it, it's not this generation and young people have absolutely been brilliant, and have absolutely sacrificed a lot this year during the pandemic.

"It's that attitude of entitlement that I see that really really bothers me."

Read more: PM condemns 'despicable harassment' of Chris Whitty as police investigate incident

Mr Hughes, from Romford in Essex, told The Sun: "I absolutely apologise for any upset I caused.

"If I made him feel uncomfortable, which it does look like I did, then I am sorry to him for that.

"He is quite a timid, shy person and I think that is why he didn't say, 'Get off me'. If he had said that and I had realised how he felt, I wouldn't have put my arm round him."

He said he had been hoping to get a selfie with Prof Whitty to show to his mother, adding: "There was no malicious intent, I didn't want to upset him."

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

MP Stella Creasy criticises 'illegal' parliamentary maternity cover

MP Stella Creasy plans to sue Parliament over 'illegal' maternity cover for MPs
'Teachers worry herd immunity is being trialled with school kids'

'Headteachers fear herd immunity is being trialled with pupils', says school think tank
Kate Green hits out at 'interfering' Williamson over school phone ban

Kate Green hits out at 'interfering' Williamson over school phone ban
A clinical epidemiologist has told LBC there needs to be a "rethink" of the Government's Covid-19 isolation rules for schools.

School Covid bubble isolation rules need a rethink, clinical epidemiologist tells LBC
Conservatorship like Britney's would be very rare in UK, says lawyer

Britney Spears: Conservatorship like this would be very rare in UK, says lawyer
Experts are 'scratching their head' to understand traffic light system, says Pilots body

Experts are 'scratching their head' to understand traffic light system, says pilot union boss

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

If approved, children could get their jabs in school vaccine clinics.

Schools could open vaccination clinics for teens, SAGE member suggests
The Trump Organisation is expected to face charges for tax crimes related to fringe benefits for employees

Trump Organization exec surrenders to authorities ahead of expected tax charges
The World Health Organisation has warned of a new Covid-19 wave in Europe

Covid-19: WHO warns of new wave in Europe unless people 'remain disciplined'
Police attended the scene after reports of noise and a street fight from local residents.

Woman who booked holiday home for Covid lockdown party given £10k fine
Spare parts for TVs and white goods will legally have to be made available to consumer from Thursday

'Right to repair': New laws to save household goods repair costs come into force
The PM struck an optimistic note around unlocking on July 19

Boris Johnson says he wants life to return to ‘as close to it was before Covid’