Exclusive

Shaun Bailey and Sadiq Khan in heated row over London policing strategy

25 April 2021, 13:32

By Seán Hickey

The two London Mayoral candidates locked horns over cuts to the policing budget in the capital during a debate live on Swarbrick on Sunday.

LBC's Tom Swarbrick asked both Sadiq Khan and Shaun Bailey what their "strategic direction for policing in London" would be if elected.

The incumbent gave the first response, telling Tom that he has "been honest with Londoners" over the policing budget and the difficulties he faced during his time as Mayor.

Mr Khan told Tom that "you can't cut from the police, you can't cut from youth services, you can't cut from public services and not expect a consequence," referencing Government cuts on spending.

He noted that despite cuts, he managed to fund "3,000 additional police officers" for the city, and challenged Shaun Bailey on his attempts to protect services while a Number 10 adviser.

Shaun Bailey hit back, accusing Mr Khan of taking "38 million pounds out of the police staffing budget."

He told Tom that the current crime epidemic in the capital is "the consequence of having a Mayor who had no focus on public safety."

"When you ask me what my plan is for London around crime," Mr Bailey said, "it's to make streets safer by having 8,000 extra police officers, by reopening 38 police stations closed by Sadiq Khan."

Sadiq Khan clashed with Shaun Bailey on a live debate with Swarbrick on Sunday

Sadiq Khan and Shaun Bailey clash over how to make London greener
LBC's London Mayoral Debate | Watch in full

Watch in Full: London Mayoral Debate | Sadiq Khan vs. Shaun Bailey
The woman was found near the hovercraft port in Southsea, and Hovertravel said its Solent Flyer hovercraft was alerted

Woman dies after being pulled from water next to hovercraft terminal
Removing Isaac Newton from curriculum makes decolonial movement 'comedic,' Maajid Nawaz fears

Removing Newton from curriculum makes mockery of decolonial movement, Maajid Nawaz fears
Natasha Devon shuts down caller who claims she 'never had a proper job'

Natasha Devon shuts down caller who claims she 'never had a proper job'

