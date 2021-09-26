Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

26 September 2021, 08:47

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from the Labour Party conference in Brighton. Watch live here.

The government have announced plans to grant 10,000 temporary visas to foreign HGV drivers to plug the holes in UK supply chains, amid a run on petrol pumps this week.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy joins Tom to share the opposition's position on the move.

There has been tension in the Labour ranks this week after Sir Keir Starmer proposed a shake-up to voting on the party leader. Former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell speaks to LBC to share his view on the matter.

Unite the Union boss Len McCluskey speaks live from Brighton after stating that Labour face an 'almost impossible' task of winning the next general election.

General Secretary of Unison Christina McAnea also speaks to Tom after declaring that the social care system is 'broken' and carers are treated 'abysmally'.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live every Sunday from 10am and you can watch live on Global Player.

