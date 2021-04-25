Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio

Pressure mounts on the PM following damning claims made by his former aide Dominic Cummings. Shadow Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips joins Tom to emphasise opposition demands for an inquiry into cronyism.

The UK is set to strike another post-Brexit trade deal, this time with Australia. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss speaks to LBC about the 'major breakthrough' and what it means for Britain.

The UK has reached yet another coronavirus milestone with half of the population having at least one jab. Chief Medical Adviser to NHS Test and Trace Dr Susan Hopkins joins Tom to speak about the UK's response.

From 11am, Swarbrick on Sunday hosts LBC's Mayoral Election Debate, with Shaun Bailey and Sadiq Khan going head to head live in our Westminster studio.

