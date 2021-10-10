Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

10 October 2021, 08:15

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

Industry leaders sat down with the Business Secretary this week to express concerns over the current energy crisis. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng speaks to LBC to share plans to address the issue.

Former CEO of Ofgem Dermot Nolan joins Tom to explain how long high prices and energy shortages could last for.

Wales' Senedd this week voted to introduce vaccine passports for domestic use in high-risk venues. Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford speaks to LBC to explain the measures.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Sunday from 10am and you can watch it live on Global Player.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

'We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years, I would say'

Green energy tycoon: We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

Donna Jones, head of policing for tackling violence against women and girls in England and Wales, told Swarbrick on Sunday she does not support calls for all officers to be re-vetted.

Officers should not be re-vetted in wake of Everard murder, police chief tells LBC

Former police officer tells LBC she was sexually harassed by colleagues

Former police officer tells LBC she was sexually harassed by colleagues

A leading meat industry boss said on Swarbrick on Sunday that turkey supplies will be short this Christmas.

Turkey shortages: Meat industry forced to go 'cold turkey' without EU labour

Exclusive
Oliver Dowden told Tom Swarbrick the fuel crisis is still a "major problem" in London and the South East.

Fuel shortages remain a 'major problem' in London and South-East, Tory chair tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 03/10 | Watch in Full

Exclusive
'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic on LBC

'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic to LBC

Tory MP calls on retired HGV drivers to return to work to save Christmas

Tory MP calls on retired HGV drivers to return to work to save Christmas

John McDonnell has come to Angela Rayner's defence.

Rayner was 'expressing real emotion' and 'humanity' in Tory 'scum' rant, says McDonnell

Lisa Nandy was grilled on Tom Swarbrick's show about Angela Rayner's controversial comments.

Nandy refuses to defend Rayner after she blasts senior Tories as 'scum'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/09 | Watch again

UK playing 'subsidiary role' in AUKUS pact, French diplomat insists

UK playing 'subsidiary role' in AUKUS pact, French diplomat insists

Rising energy costs set to 'make life hard for many,' Octopus Energy chief tells LBC

Rising energy costs set to 'make life hard for many,' Octopus Energy chief tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday 19/09 | Watch again

AUKUS alliance 'the consequence of Chinese behaviour'

AUKUS alliance 'the consequence of Chinese behaviour', declares ex-Aussie foreign Minister

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Arlene Foster accuses Boris Johnson of broken promises over Brexit deal

Arlene Foster accuses Boris Johnson of broken promises over Brexit deal
SAGE member Kamlesh Khunti told LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday border restrictions will be here for the foreseeable future.

Border restrictions here for foreseeable future, SAGE member tells LBC
Lord Lansley spoke to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday about the end of the national lockdown in England.

Former health secretary Lord Lansley tells LBC he thinks lockdown will last until May
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis told LBC he is considering a small September event

Glastonbury Festival founder 'considering' smaller September event
Sir Mark Walport: Covid hospital cases must drop before lockdown is eased

Sir Mark Walport: Covid hospital cases must drop before lockdown is eased
NPCC chair Martin Hewitt told LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday that people need to take more responsibility to fight Covid-19

Police chief warns 'irresponsible' celebrities not to encourage Covid rulebreakers
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

People could receive different vaccines if research supports the move

Covid jabs 'could be mixed' to speed up vaccinations, leading scientist tells LBC
Young, healthy people may have to stay in lockdown until vaccinated, expert suggests

Young people may have to stay in lockdown until vaccinated, expert suggests

Latest News

See more Latest News

British Airways pilots and crew will stop saying "ladies and gentlemen"

British Airways tells pilots and cabin crew not to refer to passengers as 'ladies and gentlemen'
Olivier Rousteing shared pictures of himself wrapped in bandages

Designer Olivier Rousteing reveals injuries suffered in fireplace explosion
Boris and Carrie pictured together at the G7 summit in Cornwall earlier this year

Boris Johnson goes on holiday to Marbella - but is the timing right?
A shortage of HGV drivers has caused disruption to the UK's supply chains

Supply chain crisis: Thousands more HGV drivers to be trained - but not before Christmas
Gerald Darmanin said "not one euro has been paid" of the promised £54m the UK promised to France to help prevent migrant crossings

'Not one euro paid' of money promised to France to tackle migrant crossings - minister
Many people have been struck down by a cold as seasonal viruses begin to circulate once more

UK 'floored' by 'worst cold ever' as indoor social mixing surges
Shoppers have been experiencing shortages in recent weeks

Empty shelves as supply crisis ‘leaves one in six unable to buy essentials’
Forensic investigators at the scene in Oxford today

Man, 20, arrested after fatal stabbing in Oxford

'Black history is British history': David Lammy commemorates Black History Month

'Black history is British history': David Lammy commemorates Black History Month
Chinese invasion of Taiwan will spark 'global conflict', Maajid Nawaz fears

Chinese invasion of Taiwan will spark 'global conflict', Maajid Nawaz fears

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

19 days ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

1 month ago

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile