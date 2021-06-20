Live

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 10am and you can watch it live here.

An historic by-election win for the Lib Dems in a Tory stronghold has been tipped as the breaking of the "blue wall."

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey joins Tom to break down the significance of the result. Justice Secretary Robert Buckland also speaks to LBC to explain how the Tories move forward following a monumental loss.

The Justice Secretary is also under increased pressure to act on rape convictions or else resign. Shadow Communities Minister Steve Reed speaks to LBC to explain Labour's position on Mr Buckland.

Plans to allow 2,500 UEFA delegates into the UK without having to quarantine has been met by mass public outcry. Former Real Madrid President Ramon Calderon joins Tom to defend the arrangement made between the Government and footballing bodies.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Sunday from 10am and you can watch it live on Global Player.