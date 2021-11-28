Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

28 November 2021, 08:30

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

Boris Johnson has announced measures to mitigate the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Tom Swarbrick is joined by South African Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla after the country was placed on the UK's travel red list.

Former Chief Science Adviser Sir Mark Walport and Chief Medical Adviser to the UK Health and Security Agency Dr Susan Hopkins also speak to Tom amid tighter coronavirus measures.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy speaks to LBC as France hosts a migrant summit today without Priti Patel.

Former French Ambassador to the UK Sylvie Bermann speaks to Tom about tensions between the the Élysée Palace and Number 10 amid the Channel crisis.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Sunday from 10am and you can watch live on Global Player.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Andy Burnham vows 'cross-party alliance' to level up North of England

Andy Burnham vows 'cross-party alliance' to level up North of England

Robert Buckland told Tom Swarbrick he would not support the change

Tory MP tells LBC he'll vote against Govt social care changes

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 21/11 | Watch again

The shadow Leader of the House of Commons called on the PM to consider his position.

Shadow Commons Leader calls on PM to consider position over sleaze scandal

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman's mother Mina Smallman has spoken to LBC.

'Sick of platitudes': Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to 'get the rot out'

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 31/10 | Watch again

Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'

Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 17/10 | Watch again

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Business Sec: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Business Secretary: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 10/10 | Watch again

'We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years, I would say'

Green energy tycoon: We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

Donna Jones, head of policing for tackling violence against women and girls in England and Wales, told Swarbrick on Sunday she does not support calls for all officers to be re-vetted.

Officers should not be re-vetted in wake of Everard murder, police chief tells LBC

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Caller attacks Government over possibility of vaccine passport introduction

Caller attacks Government over possibility of vaccine passport introduction
Mark Harper told LBC Brits shouldn't need vaccine passports to go about their lives

Tory MP rejects Brits needing vaccine passports 'to go about their lives'
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Barring travel 'justified' if vaccine passport is introduced, professor tells LBC

Barring travel 'justified' if vaccine passport is introduced, professor tells LBC
Virologist breaks down why the Kent Covid variant is going to 'sweep the world'

Virologist explains why the Kent Covid variant is likely to 'sweep the world'
Cladding Crisis: Tory MP defends Housing Secretary from incompetence charge

Cladding Crisis: Tory MP defends Housing Secretary from incompetence charge
Tom was shocked when the caller explained how much it would cost

Cladding crisis: We've had a quote of £160,000 just to get an EWS1 form
Caller lambasts Government for 'wasted year' in response to Matt Hancock update

Caller lambasts Government for 'wasted year' in response to quarantine hotels
This caller told LBC she was furious over someone she knows breaking Covid rules

'Hopping mad' caller tells shocking tale of Covid border rule breaking
Covid-19 one-dose approximately 70% effective, JCVI chief reveals

Covid vaccine one-dose approximately 70% effective, JCVI chief reveals

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel has barred foreigners from entering the country

Israel bans foreigners due to Omicron and introduces phone tracking network
Punters were snowed in at the pub in the Yorkshire Dales

Guests snowed in at Tan Hill Inn in Yorkshire Dales after Storm Arwen hits

Weather

The metal fire was described as "significant"

'Keep windows and doors closed': More than 100 firefighters tackle 'significant' metal blaze
Patel said even worse scenarios than the 27 migrant deaths could occur in the Channel

Work with us or risk seeing more migrants drown, Patel warns Europe
Storm Arwen has shut down I'm A Celebrity production

I'm A Celebrity stars removed from castle after Storm Arwen batters production
Dutch authorities are testing Covid-infected passengers for the Omicron variant

Netherlands tests passengers on South Africa flights for Omicron as 61 catch Covid
The Omicron variant has worried experts

What is the Omicron variant and what has Boris Johnson announced?
Boris Johnson has announced new measures as a precaution over the Omicron variant

Omicron variant: PM tightens mask rules and says Christmas will be better this year
15 ways to get free legal advice: Legal expert Daniel Barnett explains

Is it your ‘human right’ to access theatres and nightclubs if you’ve not been jabbed?
David Lammy hits out at PM's mask-wearing track record

David Lammy hits out at PM's mask-wearing track record

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

2 months ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile