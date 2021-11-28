Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

Boris Johnson has announced measures to mitigate the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Tom Swarbrick is joined by South African Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla after the country was placed on the UK's travel red list.

Former Chief Science Adviser Sir Mark Walport and Chief Medical Adviser to the UK Health and Security Agency Dr Susan Hopkins also speak to Tom amid tighter coronavirus measures.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy speaks to LBC as France hosts a migrant summit today without Priti Patel.

Former French Ambassador to the UK Sylvie Bermann speaks to Tom about tensions between the the Élysée Palace and Number 10 amid the Channel crisis.

