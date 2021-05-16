Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

Tensions in the Middle East intensify as Israel faces a challenge of policing within the state as well as fighting against Hamas in Gaza.

Benjamin Netanyahu's senior advisor Mark Regev speaks to LBC amid the violence and suggests what Israel can do next.

Former Ambassador for the Palestinian Mission in the UK Manuel Hassassian also speaks to LBC following mass global protests against the violence.

Former Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Lord David Hannay suggests how the UK should offer support to curtail the violence.

Speculation over the Indian variant of coronavirus grows while the UK vaccine program powers on. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley speaks to LBC over the UK's management of the new variant.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Sunday from 10am and you can watch it live on Global Player.