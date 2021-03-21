Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

By Seán Hickey

The Government's integrated review found Russia to be the 'most acute threat' to British security. In an LBC exclusive, Russian Ambassador Andrey Kelin speaks to Tom Swarbrick to address the review's findings.

Tom also speaks to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy to understand the threat posed by Russia.

Unite the Union General Secretary Len McCluskey joins Tom to call for a ban on the practice of firing and rehiring employees at lower wages, which has become widespread during the pandemic.

As the Alex Salmond inquiry has heightened calls for Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to resign, leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross joins Tom to explain the reasoning behind such demands.

