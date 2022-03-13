Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Russian missiles have hit Ukrainian bases in Lviv near the Polish border as Putin's invasion intensifies. Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk speaks to LBC to assess the situation.

Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Jonathan Reynolds outlines how the government should address the impending cost of living crisis.

Reports suggest Boris Johnson could bring back fracking to end reliance on foreign energy supplies. Francis Egan of fracking company Cuadrilla Resources joins Tom to explain how the UK could make the switch.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every week and you can watch it live on Global Player.