Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

13 March 2022, 08:48

By Seán Hickey

Russian missiles have hit Ukrainian bases in Lviv near the Polish border as Putin's invasion intensifies. Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk speaks to LBC to assess the situation.

Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Jonathan Reynolds outlines how the government should address the impending cost of living crisis.

Reports suggest Boris Johnson could bring back fracking to end reliance on foreign energy supplies. Francis Egan of fracking company Cuadrilla Resources joins Tom to explain how the UK could make the switch.

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Ukrainian ex-minister attacks West for harbouring Russian money

Dominic Raab repeatedly refuses to comment on PM's relationship with Russian billionaire

UN monitors could be on ground to avoid 'Chernobyl-style' incident, says Deputy PM

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

'On what planet is the Govt living?': Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims
Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

'Explosion' in Ukraine's separatist capital after warnings of Russian 'false flag' attack

Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', parents tell LBC

Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims

Russia could mount a 'full-scale invasion of Ukraine with no notice', minister tells LBC

Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares

Lord Coe explains why he thinks boycotts of sporting events are meaningless

