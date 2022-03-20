Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

20 March 2022, 08:07

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio and you can watch it live here.

Pressure grows on the government to cut taxes in the Spring statement amid a cost of living crisis.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke breaks down what Brits can expect on Wednesday. Shadow Treasury Secretary Rachel Reeves speaks to Tom about how Labour would address the cost of living crisis in the Spring statement.

Russian bombardment of Ukrainian cities continues as calls grow for Putin to be tried for war crimes. Former Chief of the Defence Staff Lord Richard Dannatt speaks to LBC about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock joins Tom to shed light on how he managed the UK's response to coronavirus.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every week from 10am and you can watch it on Global Player.

