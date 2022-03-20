Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

20 March 2022, 12:27

By Seán Hickey

The former Health Secretary tells LBC that Covid-19 'in the technical terms' is now endemic and no longer the risk it was when he was leading the Department.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Matt Hancock joined Tom Swarbrick for a wide-ranging interview on the UK's response to Covid-19.

Tom asked the former Health Secretary whether he thought the pandemic was now over, as Brits live essentially without restrictions.

"We can live with it like we live with flu", he told LBC, taking pride in stating that "we are essentially the first major country out of this pandemic."

Read more: Hancock accused of trying to 'cash in on tragedy' with £100k Covid book deal

Mr Hancock went on to state that "the UK had fewer [deaths] per head of population" versus countries like France during the pandemic.

Read more: Spring Covid booster jab to be offered to over 75s and vulnerable this week

Read more: Face mask rules in Scotland to stay in force until April

"The evidence is starting to show that actually we managed things quite well."

Tom pressed Mr Hancock on whether he had any regrets about his management of the UK's Covid-19 response.

"What things do you think you missed that still keep you up at night?" He asked.

The former Health Secretary admitted that his Department got "rules on funerals" wrong in the early stages, where next of kin were not allowed to send off their loved ones.

