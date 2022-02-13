Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

13 February 2022, 08:10

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am

Tensions mount on the Ukrainian border as the Defence Secretary declares a Russian invasion is 'highly likely'. Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk speaks to Tom as the crisis reaches boiling point.

Former Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon also joins Tom to assess the situation.

Unionist leaders in Northern Ireland call on government to act, claiming the NI Protocol threatens economic and political stability. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis explains how the situation is being addressed.

Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Kyle also speaks to LBC about the ongoing crisis.

As the Beijing Winter Olympics is embroiled in yet another Russian doping scandal, Lord Sebastian Coe joins Tom to reflect on the tournament so far.

