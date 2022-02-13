Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares

13 February 2022, 12:48

By Seán Hickey

The UK was 'never given any reason to believe' the EU would check all goods entering Northern Ireland as part of the NI protocol, Brandon Lewis tells LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Northern Ireland Secretary joined Tom Swarbrick as threats to collapse the NI Executive were quelled this week, following unrest over the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol.

There was a standoff in the country after Agriculture Minister and former DUP leader Edwin Poots ordered an end to checks on goods entering Northern Irish ports, which was ignored by officers.

Read more: NI minister accused of breaching international law after order to halt Brexit food checks

Brandon Lewis argued that the protocol needs to be revised, as the EU's current implementation is too stringent.

"If you look at what the protocol says and what it's looking to achieve, these checks in the scale we're seeing at the moment shouldn't be happening", he told LBC.

Tom then made the case that the Prime Minister has broken promises about Brexit: "It was a lie for the Prime Minister to tell the DUP and Northern Ireland businesses that there would not be checks down the Irish sea, that no prime minister could stomach it – He could stomach it. he did it!"

Read more: Watch in full: Iain Dale interviews Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis

Read more: PM 'wasted £1m on Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge PR stunt'

Mr Lewis rejected the claim, noting that what is currently in place is "very different to what we envisaged before they started this implementation process."

"The EU has come in and decided that basically all goods are at risk."

"And the UK government never foresaw that?" Tom countered.

"We were never given any reason to believe the EU would want to treat all products as if they're at risk [pf entering the single market]."

Tom argued that in that case, "the Prime Minister has been ambushed by his own treaty?"

"No, not at all."

"The EU have taken action around the implementation of the protocol that does not match the reality of what the protocol is seeking to achieve."

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Lord Coe called for greater diplomatic efforts at international sporting events, instead of boycotts.

Lord Coe explains why he thinks boycotts of sporting events are meaningless

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/02 | Watch again

Exclusive
Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, a mother-of-two, was stabbed to death by her ex-partner Leon McCaskre.

'Hero' driver who crashed into Maida Vale knifeman 'would do it all again', says lawyer

Lord Blunkett told Tom Swarbrick Boris Johnson is a "security risk".

Boris Johnson is a 'security risk', former home secretary tells LBC

Lord Saville: Bloody Sunday amnesty could 'draw a line' under atrocities

Bloody Sunday amnesty could 'draw a line' under atrocities, Lord Saville suggests

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 30/01 | Watch again

Raab: Party can't act on Islamophobia claim 'in absence of formal complaint'

Raab: Party can't act on Islamophobia claim 'in absence of formal complaint'

Exclusive
Former Brexit Minister David Davis told LBC the Tories are "paralysed" as long as Johnson remains in power.

'Kindest thing' for Boris Johnson’s legacy would be for him to go, David Davis tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 23/01 | Watch again

Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP

Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

Tom Swarbrick grills Tory MP on 'technicality' allowing No.10's garden party

Tom Swarbrick grills Tory MP on 'technicality' allowing No.10 party

Streeting: 'No comparison' between No.10 partygate and Starmer beer photo

Streeting: 'No comparison' between No.10 partygate and Starmer beer photo

MPs Chris Bryant and Peter Bone had very different perceptions of the PM.

'He's making fools of every single Tory who comes on to defend him': MPs clash over PM

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 16/01 | Watch again

Winston Churchill's grandson shares fury at Colston Four verdict

'They're on the wrong side of the law!' Churchill's grandson rages at Colston Four verdict

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Sir Richard Dearlove once headed up MI6.

Ex-MI6 Chief Sir Richard Dearlove: 'Politicians and phones have always been a problem'
Shaun Bailey and Sadiq Khan in heated row over London policing strategy

Shaun Bailey and Sadiq Khan in heated row over London policing strategy
Sadiq Khan clashed with Shaun Bailey on a live debate with Swarbrick on Sunday

Sadiq Khan and Shaun Bailey clash over how to make London greener
Susan Hopkins spoke with LBC's Tom Swarbrick on Swarbrick on Sunday

False positive Covid tests should still be treated as positive, expert warns
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in full

Derek Chauvin trial: 'Today justice has been served'

Derek Chauvin trial: 'Today justice has been served'

The European Super League plan is driven by greed, says AFTV founder

The European Super League plan is driven by greed, says AFTV founder
George Eustice grilled over involvement in policies that benefit his family farm

George Eustice grilled over involvement in policies that benefit his family farm
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Tom Swarbrick hears from caller who lost 18-year-old family member in Afghanistan

Tom Swarbrick hears from caller who lost 18-year-old family member in Afghanistan

Latest News

See more Latest News

The attack took place outside East Croydon Railway Station.

Police make arrest after woman's hair ripped from scalp in race attack
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he had cancelled a family trip

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace cancels family half term break amid Ukraine crisis
The collapse occurred at Two More Years pub in Hackney Wick.

'I can’t believe we aren’t dead': Hackney bar customers' terror after floor collapsed
Andrew Castle: Zouma cat kicking saga 'getting out of proportion'

Andrew Castle: Zouma cat kicking saga 'getting out of proportion'
Jack Monroe heaped praise on Asda for offering more of its Smartprice range again

Food campaigner Jack Monroe praises Asda for making Smartprice range cheaper
Sadiq Khan said the new Met chief needs a robust plan to deal with cultural issues within the Met

New Met chief must deal with "cultural problems" within the force, says Sadiq Khan
RSPCA warn the number of abandoned animals could increase due to the cost of living crisis

RSPCA warn cost of living crisis could see number of animals abandoned soar
Emergency services have rushed to a bar in London after "part of a building collapsed"

13 people injured after mezzanine floor collapses in London bar
'Black history belongs us all': Nelson Mandela's granddaughter on education gaps

'Black history belongs to us all': Nelson Mandela's granddaughter on education gaps
David Lammy slams 'Trumpian' PM for inciting mob who ambushed him

David Lammy slams 'Trumpian' PM for inciting mob who ambushed him

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

1 month ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

1 month ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile