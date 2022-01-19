Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller told LBC he knows Boris Johnson is a "liar" and that he will continue to support him "no matter what".

The caller's words came on Tuesday, after the Prime Minister's former senior adviser Dominic Cummings earlier this week said he is prepared to "swear under oath" that the Prime Minister "lied to Parliament about parties".

John in Golders Green told LBC's Tom Swarbrick: "I will continue to support Boris Johnson no matter what, because I know he's a liar and it's been documented he's a liar since he was about five-years-old."

John went on to claim that Boris Johnson "gets things done" and that he "gets the very big decisions right".

He also said: "You can lose a lot of important battles - but if you win the really key points and on the really key issues, you win the entire war.

"And that's what Boris [Johnson] does, and that's why the people vote him in."

