'The Cummings affair was the day people stopped believing in Boris', caller says

By Sam Sholli

This caller believes the British public stopped believing in Boris Johnson when he defended Dominic Cummings for driving to Durham during lockdown.

Phil from Hampton Court took aim at the Prime Minister for defending his senior aide earlier this year amid the controversy.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, Phil said: "My view of Mr Johnson is that the day he sat down in front of the whole of the British public and told us that Dominic Cummings hadn't done anything wrong was the day I believe people stopped believing in him.

"It was clear what Dominic Cummings did was wrong, and it made the Prime Minister look extremely weak because he's so reliant on him."

When Tom asked him if he had voted for the Conservatives in 2019, Phil made a distinction between his support for the party and his lack thereof for the PM.

"I voted for the Tory party and always have done, but I wouldn't vote for Boris Johnson," he explained.

The lifelong Tory voter was also far from complimentary about Boris Johnson's team in Government.

"My belief is that Boris Johnson has put people in positions so they will do as they're told," he said.

He added: "They're all roughly the same age, they all speak in very professional terms and there's very few that the British public have any faith in."

Phil called into LBC on the same day that Mr Johnson used a party conference speech to say that the Government was working "night and day" to repel coronavirus.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to say that the coronavirus crisis would not impede his Government's efforts to "build back better".

Earlier today, the Prime Minister not only promised to create two million more homeowners by introducing long term mortgages for first-time buyers, but also to invest £160 million in offshore wind power.

His promise to invest in offshore wind has come despite him announcing on LBC in 2013 that turbines "couldn't pull the skin off a rice pudding."