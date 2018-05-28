Pro-Life Activist Describes Ireland's Abortion Referendum As "Great Tragedy"

28 May 2018, 08:11

Bernadette Smyth, director of leading pro-life group Precious Life, criticises Ireland's referendum to overturn abortion ban.

Anti-abortion protester Bernadette Smyth expresses her concerns over the recent vote in Ireland, which voted 66.4% to 33.6% to overturn abortion ban.

"It was a great tragedy that the people of the Republic of Ireland voted in a referendum that will bring about the death of millions of unborn children in the future," she told Tom Swarbrick.

Tom Swarbrick and Bernadette Smyth. Picture: LBC / PA

Tom asked Bernadette Smyth, "what do you make of a woman who chooses to have an abortion?"

Smyth replied that it is not up to the woman what should happen to the child.

"It's not a choice for any woman, it's the wrong choice because it's a choice that is inflicted on an innocent, unborn child."

