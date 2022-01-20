Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP

20 January 2022, 15:54

By Sam Sholli

The Labour Party is "full of people that don't like this country", Tory MP Andrew Rosindell has claimed.

The Tory MP for Romford made the remark while speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick on Wednesday.

During his exchange with the LBC host, the Tory MP also said: "I think the Conservative Party is a party that has always put Britain first and foremost.

"And I think, if we're shown to be doing that, people across the country will support us again."

During exchange with Tom, Mr Rosindell also spoke about Boris Johnson.

He told LBC that he has known Boris Johnson for over 20 years and that he is "a great guy".

Mr Rosindell also said he thinks Mr Johnson has "very strong core values" and sees him at the moment as man who he thinks is "deeply hurt" by "personal attacks on him".

READ MORE: Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'
READ MORE: Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

Tom Swarbrick grills Tory MP on 'technicality' allowing No.10's garden party

Tom Swarbrick grills Tory MP on 'technicality' allowing No.10 party

Streeting: 'No comparison' between No.10 partygate and Starmer beer photo

Streeting: 'No comparison' between No.10 partygate and Starmer beer photo

MPs Chris Bryant and Peter Bone had very different perceptions of the PM.

'He's making fools of every single Tory who comes on to defend him': MPs clash over PM

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 16/01 | Watch again

Winston Churchill's grandson shares fury at Colston Four verdict

'They're on the wrong side of the law!' Churchill's grandson rages at Colston Four verdict

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

The Shadow Chancellor told LBC: "Broken promises won't pay people's bills"

'A catastrophe': Shadow Chancellor hits out at govt over spiralling energy costs

Nadhim Zahawi said he "didn't recognise" the report that free lateral flow tests will be scrapped in the coming weeks.

Lateral flow tests will remain free for now, minister insists

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 09/01 | Watch in Full

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Professor Alastair Grant believes the government didn't introduce new measures because cases appear to have 'plateaued'

Covid cases 'appear to have flattened', virus modeller tells LBC

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Exclusive
Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick hears from 'desperate' publican

'I can't see a way back for me': Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

South Africa top doc stresses that Omicron brings 'mild illness'

South Africa top doc stresses that Omicron brings 'mild illness'

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Keir Starmer saved Labour from 'cult of far-left' Corbyn supporters

Keir Starmer saved Labour from 'cult of far-left' Corbyn supporters
David Davis branded the vaccine passports proposal "nonsense"

Vaccine passports proposal is 'nonsense', David Davis tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says

Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told Swarbrick on Sunday could be off "for many years" if they don't return this summer.

Culture Sec warns mass events could be off 'for many years' if they don't return in June
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Watch in Full: Tom Swarbrick speaks to Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin

Watch in Full: Tom Swarbrick speaks to Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin
Unite boss Len McCluskey was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Starmer will be ‘ditched into dustbin of history’ unless he changes approach, Unite boss tells LBC
JCVI deputy chair Professor Anthony Harnden speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

JCVI deputy chair calls for 'grown up' solution to EU vaccine crisis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Novak Djokovic is reportedly preparing to sue the Australian government.

Novak Djokovic 'to sue Australian government for £3m' over deportation
Robinson declared himself bankrupt in March last year

Tommy Robinson faces investigation as £2million he owes creditors remains unpaid
Boris Johnson warned Putin over invading Ukraine

'We stand squarely behind Ukraine' in Russia stand-off, Boris Johnson warns Putin
Former Pope Benedict failed to act on child sexual abuse

Pope Benedict 'failed to act' in four child sexual abuse cases, report finds
Audio footage has been obtained from the final conversation between the Texas synagogue attacker Malik Akram and his younger brother Gulbar, who urged his sibling to surrender.

'Think about your kids': Brother's desperate phone call with Texas synagogue attacker
Boris Johnson said he had not seen any evidence of blackmail or intimidation

Boris: 'No evidence of blackmail' after Tory urges MPs to report threats to police
Freda Walker, right, was killed in her home in Derbyshire.

Murder arrest after ex-Mayor, 88, and wife, 86, attacked in Derbyshire home
Hundreds of dogs have fallen ill following walks along the north east coast.

Hundreds of dogs taken ill in Yorkshire as walkers given fresh warning to avoid beaches
Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad. Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty

Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

24 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

24 days ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

24 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile