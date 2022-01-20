Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP

The Labour Party is "full of people that don't like this country", Tory MP Andrew Rosindell has claimed.

The Tory MP for Romford made the remark while speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick on Wednesday.

During his exchange with the LBC host, the Tory MP also said: "I think the Conservative Party is a party that has always put Britain first and foremost.

"And I think, if we're shown to be doing that, people across the country will support us again."

During exchange with Tom, Mr Rosindell also spoke about Boris Johnson.

He told LBC that he has known Boris Johnson for over 20 years and that he is "a great guy".

Mr Rosindell also said he thinks Mr Johnson has "very strong core values" and sees him at the moment as man who he thinks is "deeply hurt" by "personal attacks on him".

