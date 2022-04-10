'No civilians were killed by our missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview

10 April 2022, 14:10 | Updated: 10 April 2022, 14:13

By Tim Dodd

Russian-state news host Evgeniy Popov has told Tom Swarbrick "no civilians were killed by Russian missiles", whilst acknowledging children are being killed in Ukraine.

It comes after Russian troops were accused of 'murdering civilians in cold blood' as Ukrainian troops took back the town of Bucha near Kyiv

Evgeniy Popov is United Russia MP for the Moscow constituency and host of the 60 Minutes news programme on the Rossiya 1 state TV channel in Russia.

Speaking on Swarbrick on Sunday, Mr Popov said: "Nazis have to be punished for their war crimes."

"Can a child be a Nazi Mr Popov?" Tom asked.

"Of course not, what a stupid question," replied Mr Popov.

Tom continued the back-and-forth exchange with Mr Popov: "So why are children being killed in Ukraine if the aim is to go after Nazis?"

"Because Nazis cover their lifes [with] kids, [with] women," he replied.

"I thought you said you had very good missiles, you said you had weapons that were accurate."

Read more: 'Be brave, like Boris': Zelenskyy praises PM during secret trip to Kyiv"

"No civilians were killed by Russian missiles, and that's true. Of course we bomb, and we're going to destroy military infrastructure," said Mr Popov.

Mr Popov later told Tom that he would not consider that he was wrong about the information coming from Russia on the Ukraine war.

"We are not targeting, and we are not bombing civilians. We are one people with Ukrainians, you know?" he said.

Tom chuckled, leading to Mr Popov to ask: "Why are you laughing?... Stop it, stop it, stop it."

Read more: UK sends 23-ton war vehicles to Ukraine as Russia 'thwarted' in Crimean land bridge plan

