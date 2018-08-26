"I Didn't Like Being Labelled A Gang Member, It Didn't Tell The Narrative": Robyn Travis

26 August 2018, 09:25

Author of Prisoner to the Streets, a memoir about growing up as a young black man in London, says we need to invest in children.

Robyn Travis told Tom Swarbrick that as a child he didn't like being labelled as a gang member.

As an advocate to inspire younger generations away from violence, he described how growing up as a young black man in the 'London postcode wars' and youth violence.

"I don’t believe in the term gang," he said.

"We talk a lot about learned behaviours in life.

"We talk a lot about child trauma.

"I didn't like being labelled a gang member, it didn't tell the narrative.

"It didn't tell the story."

Watch the interview in full above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari was left baffled by Nick Gibb's explanation

Hilarious Moment Education Minister Tries To Explain New GCSE Grades

3 days ago

Nick Ferrari spoke to a friend of Salih Khater

Exclusive: Friend Of Westminster Terror Suspect Salih Khater Speaks To LBC

10 days ago

A teary, angry James O'Brien discussing abuse at Ampleforth school

James O'Brien's Deeply Emotional Response To Child Abuse At His School

16 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile