"I Didn't Like Being Labelled A Gang Member, It Didn't Tell The Narrative": Robyn Travis
26 August 2018, 09:25
Author of Prisoner to the Streets, a memoir about growing up as a young black man in London, says we need to invest in children.
Robyn Travis told Tom Swarbrick that as a child he didn't like being labelled as a gang member.
As an advocate to inspire younger generations away from violence, he described how growing up as a young black man in the 'London postcode wars' and youth violence.
"I don’t believe in the term gang," he said.
"We talk a lot about learned behaviours in life.
"We talk a lot about child trauma.
"I didn't like being labelled a gang member, it didn't tell the narrative.
"It didn't tell the story."
Watch the interview in full above.