"I Didn't Like Being Labelled A Gang Member, It Didn't Tell The Narrative": Robyn Travis

Author of Prisoner to the Streets, a memoir about growing up as a young black man in London, says we need to invest in children.

Robyn Travis told Tom Swarbrick that as a child he didn't like being labelled as a gang member.

As an advocate to inspire younger generations away from violence, he described how growing up as a young black man in the 'London postcode wars' and youth violence.

"I don’t believe in the term gang," he said.

"We talk a lot about learned behaviours in life.

"We talk a lot about child trauma.

"I didn't like being labelled a gang member, it didn't tell the narrative.

"It didn't tell the story."

