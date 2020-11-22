Live

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

22 November 2020, 08:38 | Updated: 22 November 2020, 10:12

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster Studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

As the Chancellor is set to announce a public sector pay freeze, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay and UNISON Assistant General Secretary Christina McAnea explains to Tom Swarbrick what this could mean for workers.

Following allegations of bullying made against Home Secretary Priti Patel, former Conservative MP Stuart Jackson discusses the aftermath of the news and what it means for the Prime Minister.

Also, Shadow Business and Consumer Minister Lucy Powell explains Labour's calls for transparent guidance for businesses ahead of the UK's December 2nd reopening.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here, on Facebook, Twitter and Global Player.

Latest News

See more Latest News

There was a large disturbance in Cardiff city centre on Saturday evening

Cardiff violence: Six people hospitalised after 'large disturbance'
Rishi Sunak is to outline a plan for vast spending to recover from the nation's finances from the coronavirus crisis

Rishi Sunak to outline spending plan but warns of 'economic shock' of pandemic
File photo: Baroness Dido Harding, executive chairwoman of NHS Test and Trace and Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Campaigners launch legal challenge over 'unlawful' Government Covid appointments
Rishi Sunak will announce a £500 million package to support mental health services

Rishi Sunak to announce £500 million mental health support package
England will face a strengthened three tier system

Tough tiers to replace lockdown as PM battles backbench rebellion
Hundreds of people attended the march

Dozens of arrests made at anti-lockdown protests across England
The UK has recorded another 341 Covid-19 deaths

Coronavirus: Infections plummet as UK records another drop in daily deaths
The Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has also voiced concern about lifting lockdown

Will UK lockdown be extended after December 2?

David Lammy's scathing takedown of Priti Patel amid bullying allegations

David Lammy's scathing takedown of Priti Patel amid bullying allegations
Caller's warning to PM: Ease lockdown for Christmas, prepare for deaths in January

Caller's warning to PM: Ease lockdown for Christmas, prepare for deaths in January

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

2 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

3 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile