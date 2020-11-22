Live

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster Studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

As the Chancellor is set to announce a public sector pay freeze, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay and UNISON Assistant General Secretary Christina McAnea explains to Tom Swarbrick what this could mean for workers.

Following allegations of bullying made against Home Secretary Priti Patel, former Conservative MP Stuart Jackson discusses the aftermath of the news and what it means for the Prime Minister.

Also, Shadow Business and Consumer Minister Lucy Powell explains Labour's calls for transparent guidance for businesses ahead of the UK's December 2nd reopening.

