Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

9 January 2022, 07:46

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

In the first show of 2022, Tom Swarbrick is joined by leading political figures to break down the week's biggest stories.

The Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has called for the isolation period to be reduced from seven to five days. He explains the decision to LBC.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves outlines Labour's plan to save families £200 on energy prices following an attack on the government's 'decade of failure' on British energy.

Britain faces the worst cost of living crisis for a generation as energy bills and taxes are to skyrocket. Former cabinet minister Lord Peter Lilley and Labour MP Darren Jones join Tom to discuss how government can address the issue.

The Colston Four were cleared of criminal damage charges following the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston. Grandson of Winston Churchill Sir Nicholas Soames reflects on the decision.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Sunday from 10am and you can watch live on Global Player.

