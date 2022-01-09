'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

9 January 2022, 12:49 | Updated: 9 January 2022, 12:53

By Seán Hickey

Tom Swarbrick corners the Education Secretary for stating 'the best way' to help people pay rising energy bills is to 'make sure there's a job available for them'.

Pressure mounts on the government as millions of households across the country are set to struggle in a cost of living crisis this year.

Tax rises along with a hike in energy prices are set to lead to bring a perfect storm for Brits in 2022. Tom Swarbrick spoke to Nadhim Zahawi on Swarbrick on Sunday to understand how the government will address the issue.

The Education Secretary opted to detail how the measures put forward by Labour won't solve the crisis, rather than explaining what the government would do.

"A windfall tax on oil and gas companies, who are already struggling in the North Sea, is never going to cut it."

Tom confronted Mr Zahawi: "people are looking to the government for help with energy prices and the government so far is not doing any more than it did this time last year."

"The best way to help people is to ensure there is a job available to them and the way we've handled the covid pandemic is that we've got the highest employment rate, probably, in Europe, if not, just the G7."

Tom was surprised at the comments by the Education Secretary. "In order to help with the energy price rise, the government says 'get a better paid job'.

"Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party?" Tom joked.

Mr Zahawi insisted that the government are doing a lot to help the general public. "We've put £4.2 billion of money to help those in most need", he said, concluding by pointing out that "the 14% highest earners will pay 50%" of the incoming national insurance rise.

