Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday

5 September 2021, 08:35

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am

There is widespread confusion as the government are set to push vaccines for 12 to 15 year olds, despite the JCVI advising against it. Professor Adam Finn of the JCVI joins Tom to clarify the position of the committee.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi also speaks to Tom to explain government's reason for overriding the JCVI recommendations.

Teaching unions have also warned this week of potential school closures if Covid measures aren't put in place. Joint General-Secretary of the NEU Kevin Courtney breaks down the risks to the upcoming term.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy speaks to LBC as the fallout from a chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal continues.

Swarbrick on Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio every Sunday from 10am

