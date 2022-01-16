Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live

Live

16 January 2022

By Seán Hickey

Swarbrick On Sunday is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 10am and you can watch it live here.

The Prime Minister is reported to be preparing a clear out of Downing Street staff as part of Operation Save Big Dog. Conservative MPs Peter Bone and Simon Clarke discuss whether this can save Boris Johnson.

Despite efforts to save the PM, calls grow from Labour for Boris Johnson to resign. Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting and chair of the Committee on Standards Chris Bryant join Tom to detail the damage partygate has done to parliamentary standards.

Reports from MI5 that a Chinese "government agent" had been operating in the House of Commons shook Westminster this week. RUSI chair and former deputy PM David Lidington joins Tom to discuss whether Britain should re-assess its relationship with China.

Former speaker of the House John Bercow also joins Tom to reflect on public uproar over rule-breaking Downing Street parties.

