Tom Swarbrick grills Tory MP on 'technicality' allowing No.10 party

16 January 2022, 14:23

By Tim Dodd

Cabinet minister Simon Clarke was cornered over the technicality alluded to by the Prime Minister that would've made the "bring your own booze" party in May 2020 "within the guidance".

It comes after Boris Johnson made a grovelling apology to the nation and admitted that he attended a Downing Street lockdown party, but claimed he didn't know it was a party.

He told Parliament: "I should have recognised that even if it [the garden event] could be said technically to fall within the guidance, there are millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way, people who have suffered terribly, people who were forbidden for meeting loved ones at all inside or outside, and to them and to this House I offer my heartfelt apologies."

Tom asked: "The Prime Minister said he spent 25 minutes wandering around with members of staff who were invited to go out and have some drinks to enjoy the sunshine. Was making the most of the good weather essential for work purposes?"

"The Prime Minister's been clear that in hindsight he would not have done that," Mr Clarke said.

"So it wasn't essential for work purposes?" Tom fired back.

Read more: PM's wife regrets 'lapse of judgement' after partying with pals during lockdown

"It's the Prime Minister who says that the rules may technically have allowed this, so there must be some understanding of what rules technically allowed this to take place," he continued.

Mr Clarke said: "As for the specifics of these events, we do need to await Sue Gray's report. And I genuinely don't think it would be right for me to conduct an inquiry of my own when we have got the proper independent process that will report very shortly."

Tom then asked Mr Clarke if he had attended any social events at work during lockdown, to which he replied "I didn't attend any".

Read more: No10 says sorry to the Queen after lockdown-breaking party night before Philip's funeral

"Why not, if the rules technically allowed it? Why would anyone not attend a nice drinks event at work during lockdown if the rules technically allowed it as the Prime Minister said this week?" Tom replied.

Tom reiterated that he didn't understand how the PM could've said that the gathering didn't technically break any rules "if there's no suggestion of what rules allowed it".

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Streeting: 'No comparison' between No.10 partygate and Starmer beer photo

Streeting: 'No comparison' between No.10 partygate and Starmer beer photo

MPs Chris Bryant and Peter Bone had very different perceptions of the PM.

'He's making fools of every single Tory who comes on to defend him': MPs clash over PM

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 16/01 | Watch again

Winston Churchill's grandson shares fury at Colston Four verdict

'They're on the wrong side of the law!' Churchill's grandson rages at Colston Four verdict

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

The Shadow Chancellor told LBC: "Broken promises won't pay people's bills"

'A catastrophe': Shadow Chancellor hits out at govt over spiralling energy costs

Nadhim Zahawi said he "didn't recognise" the report that free lateral flow tests will be scrapped in the coming weeks.

Lateral flow tests will remain free for now, minister insists

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 09/01 | Watch in Full

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Professor Alastair Grant believes the government didn't introduce new measures because cases appear to have 'plateaued'

Covid cases 'appear to have flattened', virus modeller tells LBC

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Exclusive
Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick hears from 'desperate' publican

'I can't see a way back for me': Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

South Africa top doc stresses that Omicron brings 'mild illness'

South Africa top doc stresses that Omicron brings 'mild illness'

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' amid surge

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

David Davis branded the vaccine passports proposal "nonsense"

Vaccine passports proposal is 'nonsense', David Davis tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says

Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told Swarbrick on Sunday could be off "for many years" if they don't return this summer.

Culture Sec warns mass events could be off 'for many years' if they don't return in June
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Watch in Full: Tom Swarbrick speaks to Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin

Watch in Full: Tom Swarbrick speaks to Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin
Unite boss Len McCluskey was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Starmer will be ‘ditched into dustbin of history’ unless he changes approach, Unite boss tells LBC
JCVI deputy chair Professor Anthony Harnden speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

JCVI deputy chair calls for 'grown up' solution to EU vaccine crisis
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Tory Minister grilled over proposed bill 'diminishing' right to protest

Tory Minister grilled over Policing Bill 'diminishing' right to protest

Latest News

See more Latest News

The five-year-old was struck during a skiing lesson.

Five-year-old British girl ‘killed by skier in Alps’ in horror crash
John Bercow hit back at a bullying inquiry's findings

'Calling bullying inquiry a kangaroo court would be an insult to kangaroos': Bercow
Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey is urging the Commons leader to allow time for the motion as soon as possible.

Lib Dems table motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson

Djokovic has lost his court case

Novak Djokovic leaves Australia after losing visa case as Serbian president blasts 'lies'
Boris Johnson is to unveil policies and make sackings in a bid to save his job

'Save Big Dog': Boris 'to launch blitz of sackings and populist policies' to keep job
Elite FBI agents stormed the building as the hostage taker was confirmed as British

Texas synagogue hostage taker shot dead as elite FBI team stormed building was British
All 16 and 17-year-olds will be able to book a Covid booster jab from Monday

All 16 and 17-year-olds will be able to book a Covid booster jab from Monday
Carries Johnson has apologised for a 'momentary lapse in judgment' after breaching social distancing guidelines

PM's wife regrets 'lapse of judgement' after partying with pals during lockdown
Andrew Castle fumes at 'sinister' and 'heavily politicised' Djokovic ruling

Andrew Castle fumes at 'sinister' and 'heavily politicised' Djokovic ruling
The Duke of Sussex has filed a claim for a judicial review against a Home Office

Prince Harry files claim after Govt reject his offer to pay for UK police protection

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

20 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

20 days ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

20 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile