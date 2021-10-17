Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'

17 October 2021, 13:07

By Elizabeth Haigh

Security minister Damian Hinds has said the online space is "absolutely key" to radicalisation and acknowledged increased screen time amid the pandemic created risks.

Addressing concerns of a wave of radicals emerging from lockdown, Mr Hinds told LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday: "There have been a lot more people spending a lot more time on their computer screens, and we know that a lot of radicalisation happens online."

His comments followed the fatal stabbing of Tory MP Sir David Amess on Friday.

Police are questioning a suspect and used anti-terror laws to keep him detained until October 22. The Met said early investigations suggested a possible link to Islamist extremism.

Mr Hinds said the online space is "absolutely key" in radicalisation and "when people are spending additionally large amounts of time of course that is a risk to be addressed".

The minister described the changing nature of terrorist threats to the UK in recent years: "There has been a shift over the last number of years towards attacks that are done by a single individual or a small group of people, never really totally alone."

He said attacks that have occurred in recent years in the UK have tended to be carried out by "individuals or small groups, self-initiated, radicalised online."

He added: "The online space is constantly evolving.

Read more: Terror suspect quizzed over MP's murder named as Ali Harbi Ali

"A lot of these issues about decency in public life are very much to the fore and it's very important to keep a watchful brief to determine whether what we have now is sufficient or if we need to go further."

But the minister praised the efforts of the security services: "There is a constant threat and our security services, our police, counter terrorism police, are constantly on the case.

Read more: Hundreds attend candlelit vigil for MP Sir David Amess as terror suspect detained

Read more: Tributes left to Tory MP Sir David Amess as police declare terror incident

"They do an outstanding job."

Responding to the fatal attack on MP Sir David Amess on Friday, Mr Hinds said he "deeply regrets" the threats that MPs face, adding: "It's not just about members of parliament. Journalists often come in for abuse online. Children come in for abuse online.

"There's appalling racist abuse, appalling abuse of women."

He added: "We should have a standard of decency."

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 17/10 | Watch again

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Business Sec: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Business Secretary: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 10/10 | Watch again

'We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years, I would say'

Green energy tycoon: We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

Donna Jones, head of policing for tackling violence against women and girls in England and Wales, told Swarbrick on Sunday she does not support calls for all officers to be re-vetted.

Officers should not be re-vetted in wake of Everard murder, police chief tells LBC

Former police officer tells LBC she was sexually harassed by colleagues

Former police officer tells LBC she was sexually harassed by colleagues

A leading meat industry boss said on Swarbrick on Sunday that turkey supplies will be short this Christmas.

Turkey shortages: Meat industry forced to go 'cold turkey' without EU labour

Exclusive
Oliver Dowden told Tom Swarbrick the fuel crisis is still a "major problem" in London and the South East.

Fuel shortages remain a 'major problem' in London and South-East, Tory chair tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 03/10 | Watch in Full

Exclusive
'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic on LBC

'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic to LBC

Tory MP calls on retired HGV drivers to return to work to save Christmas

Tory MP calls on retired HGV drivers to return to work to save Christmas

John McDonnell has come to Angela Rayner's defence.

Rayner was 'expressing real emotion' and 'humanity' in Tory 'scum' rant, says McDonnell

Lisa Nandy was grilled on Tom Swarbrick's show about Angela Rayner's controversial comments.

Nandy refuses to defend Rayner after she blasts senior Tories as 'scum'

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

This caller told LBC she was furious over someone she knows breaking Covid rules

'Hopping mad' caller tells shocking tale of Covid border rule breaking
Covid-19 one-dose approximately 70% effective, JCVI chief reveals

Covid vaccine one-dose approximately 70% effective, JCVI chief reveals
Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell was speaking to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday.

Small businesses facing ‘huge cliff edge’ without extra support, shadow minister tells LBC
Former Chancellor Ken Clarke says he expects the scars from Covid will "last for a very long time".

Scars of Covid will 'last for a very long time', former Chancellor Ken Clarke tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Arlene Foster accuses Boris Johnson of broken promises over Brexit deal

Arlene Foster accuses Boris Johnson of broken promises over Brexit deal
SAGE member Kamlesh Khunti told LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday border restrictions will be here for the foreseeable future.

Border restrictions here for foreseeable future, SAGE member tells LBC
Lord Lansley spoke to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday about the end of the national lockdown in England.

Former health secretary Lord Lansley tells LBC he thinks lockdown will last until May
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis told LBC he is considering a small September event

Glastonbury Festival founder 'considering' smaller September event

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former PM Gordon Brown wants to send over a billion vaccines to low-income countries

Gordon Brown calls for emergency vaccine airlift to poorer nations
The fire broke out in Westfield Shopping Centre

Westfield shopping centre evacuated as 60 firefighters tackle blaze
John Bercow says politics is barely less toxic than in 2016 when Jo Cox was murdered.

Bercow: 'We've not tackled toxic politics - things haven't improved since Jo Cox's death'
The US has "no idea" how the Chinese managed to make such progress on hypersonic missiles

China fires hypersonic missile around globe before striking target
The Government has taken over Southeastern train services

Govt takes over Southeastern after £25m in taxpayer funding goes undeclared
Sir David was fatally stabbed on Friday

Sir David Amess: Suspect's father 'is ex-adviser to Somali prime minister'
Sussex Police has charged a man on suspicion of kidnap and impersonating an officer.

Man charged with impersonating a police officer after schoolgirl has 'clothes searched'
Sir David Amess was killed at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea.

Terror suspect quizzed over MP's murder named as Ali Harbi Ali
'About 20,000' extremists living in the UK, ex-police chief reveals

'About 20,000' extremists living in the UK, ex-police chief reveals
David Lammy's poignant reflection on the killing of MP Sir David Amess

David Lammy's poignant reflection on killing of MP Sir David Amess

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

27 days ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile