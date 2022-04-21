The Session with Tom Swarbrick - a new podcast from LBC

LBC is launching a brand-new podcast with its popular weekday evening presenter and the host of Swarbrick on Sunday, Tom Swarbrick.

Launching on Thursday 21st April and available on Global Player, The Session with Tom Swarbrick explores the frontier of human ingenuity and endeavour by asking the public’s burning questions about life as we know it.

Each one-hour episode examines subjects ranging from who we are and why we are here, to whether time really exists and are we alone in the universe? In his quest for answers, Tom will interview neuroscientists, philosophers, physicists and engineers.

With a new topic explored each week, listeners can join Tom on a journey of discovery as he tackles some of the big questions of our time.

Tom Swarbrick presents Monday to Thursday, 10pm-1am and Swarbrick on Sunday, 10am-1pm, on LBC.

Global Player is Global’s entertainment hub, which allows listeners to enjoy all of Global’s radio brands, award-winning podcasts and expertly curated playlists all together and all for free on mobile via the Global Player app, online and through your smart speaker.