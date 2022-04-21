The Session with Tom Swarbrick - a new podcast from LBC

21 April 2022, 08:40

The Session with Tom Swarbrick - a new podcast from LBC
The Session with Tom Swarbrick - a new podcast from LBC. Picture: LBC

LBC is launching a brand-new podcast with its popular weekday evening presenter and the host of Swarbrick on Sunday, Tom Swarbrick.

Launching on Thursday 21st April and available on Global Player, The Session with Tom Swarbrick explores the frontier of human ingenuity and endeavour by asking the public’s burning questions about life as we know it.

Each one-hour episode examines subjects ranging from who we are and why we are here, to whether time really exists and are we alone in the universe? In his quest for answers, Tom will interview neuroscientists, philosophers, physicists and engineers.

With a new topic explored each week, listeners can join Tom on a journey of discovery as he tackles some of the big questions of our time.

Tom Swarbrick presents Monday to Thursday, 10pm-1am and Swarbrick on Sunday, 10am-1pm, on LBC.

Global Player is Global’s entertainment hub, which allows listeners to enjoy all of Global’s radio brands, award-winning podcasts and expertly curated playlists all together and all for free on mobile via the Global Player app, online and through your smart speaker.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

'No civilians were killed by Russian missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview with Tom Swarbrick

'No civilians were killed by our missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/4 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch LIVE

Swarbrick on Sunday 3/04 | Watch again

Alexander Temerko speaks to Tom Swarbrick

Top Tory donor who gave party '£1.6m' refuses to detail vetting process

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Exclusive
Alexander Temerk called for a100mile No Fly Zone around Ukraine's borders

Temerko calls for No-fly zone on NATO border as Ukraine faces 'Holodomor like famine'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 27/03 | Watch again

Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/03 | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

'Taking back control?': Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/03 | Watch again

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Ex-Ukrainian minister attacks Europe for harbouring Russian money

Ukrainian ex-minister attacks West for harbouring Russian money

Dominic Raab spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Dominic Raab repeatedly refuses to comment on PM's relationship with Russian billionaire

LBC @LBC Deputy PM Dominic Raab is 'absolutely confident' that UN monitors being deployed to prevent a 'Chernobyl-style situation' in Ukraine

UN monitors could be on ground to avoid 'Chernobyl-style' incident, says Deputy PM

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

'Life sentence should mean life': Libby Squire's mother gives take on Pitchfork release

'Life should mean life': Libby Squire's mother gives take on Pitchfork release
There is no "immediate urgent need to vaccinate children" Professor Simon Kroll has told Swarbrick on Sunday

'No immediate need' to vaccinate children, JCVI member tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 06/06 | Watch in full

Ex-Chief Medical Officer 'never asked officially' to prepare for Covid-style pandemic

Ex-Chief Medical Officer 'never asked officially' to prepare for Covid-style pandemic
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 30/05 | Watch again

Diana scandal 'was BBC's phone hacking moment' claims ex-Panorama producer

Diana scandal 'was BBC's phone hacking moment' claims ex-Panorama producer
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 23/05 | Watch again

Australia Trade deal: 'Our meat won't dump on your market'

Australia is not going to be able to replace British beef amid trade deal
UK must force Israel to stop bombing Palestine, ex-Palestinian envoy insists

UK must force Israel to stop 'harassing' Palestine, ex-Palestinian envoy insists
Mark Regev defended Israel's actions in Gaza.

Israel does not target children or civilians, senior Netanyahu advisor tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Macron and Le Pen clashed in a TV debate watched by millions

Le Pen stands by Muslim headscarf ban in public in TV debate clash with Macron
The Education Secretary has condemned the National Union of Students

Nadhim Zahawi 'deeply concerned' over anti-Semitism allegations surrounding NUS
Boris Johnson has touched down for his two-day trip to India where he enjoyed traditional cotton-weaving (right)

Boris Johnson vows to fight on to next election as he seeks to delay Partygate vote
A transgender author has come under fire after publishing a book which is centred around killing "trans-exclusionary radical feminists"

Trans author 'burns JK Rowling alive' in horror novel based on killing 'radical feminists'
Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov said Mariupol will "fall by lunchtime"

Chechen warlord says Mariupol will fall 'before lunchtime' as fears grow for civilians
The Queen has got her own Barbie doll

Queen gets her own Barbie doll to honour Platinum Jubilee

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer are embroiled in a spat

Boris seeks to delay Partygate vote as Starmer urged to say sorry for Commons spat
Traffic on the M25 got stuck by a cooking oil spill

M25 chaos continues after cooking oil spill closes motorway lanes for more than a day
A new image of the Queen has been released

New photo of Queen with beloved ponies released to mark monarch's 96th birthday
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/04 | Watch again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

3 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile