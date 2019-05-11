Theresa May Brought Nigel Farage 'Back To Life', Says 1922 Committee Executive

Nigel Farage has been 'brought back to life' by Theresa May, says the executive secretary of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers.

A senior member of the 1922 Committee said that the while the Prime Minister's Brexit deal is "dead", Theresa May managed to bring Nigel Farage and the Liberal Demcorats "back to life".

Nigel Evans, the Executive Secretary of the 1922 Committee, told Tom Swarbrick that he 'could not accept' the Prime Minister staying in post for another six months.

"The can has been kicked down the road, and now we've run out of road," he said.

"We've had the withdrawal agreement bill brought to us three times, and unless the Prime Minister is able to do something that's going to get that through this time, then clearly that's it - the withdrawal agreement is dead.

"The Prime Minister managed to bring Nigel Farage back to life, and even bring back the Liberal Democrats to life.

"But her bull, as it currently stands, we currently know what the arithmetic in Parliament is."

It comes after the chairperson of the committee, Sir Graham Brady, said the Prime Minister should set a date for her resignation in the coming days.

Sir Graham said that he expects her to "clarify" her plans for the future at a meeting with the committee on Wednesday.

Mrs May has previously said she would step down as Prime Minister when her Brexit deal is passed through Parliament, but that has not yet happened.

