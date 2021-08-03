Vaccine passports will not be required for pubs, minister tells LBC

3 August 2021, 08:57

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The government's plan to make Covid-19 vaccines compulsory for nightclubs and other crowded venues in England from the end of September will not be extended to pubs.

It comes after the Prime Minister announced Covid vaccine certificates will be required from the end of September to attend nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather in England.

Only those who can prove they have been double-jabbed will be allowed into venues, even proof of a negative test would not be acceptable.

It is thought the move is aimed at younger people to ensure they get vaccinated, as those aged between 18 and 25 have the lowest take up of jabs.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan said the plans would not be expanded to pubs.

The minister explained the scheme would only apply to "crowded venues" where there would be a large number of people inside.

Ms Keegan said there was no consideration at the moment to apply the vaccine passport scheme to pubs.

The vaccine passports will come into force at the end of September as it is anticipated that will give sufficient time to offer everyone over 18 the chance to have both doses.

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan was speaking to LBC

'It's safe to go back to the office,' minister tells LBC after Rishi comments

