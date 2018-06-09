Caller Reveals Biggest Fear Of Living In A Van After Losing Home

A caller who moved into a van when he realised he was losing his home says he fears dying in the van and nobody knowing.

Giorgio said that he used to live above a pub he used to run, but when he realised he wasn't going to be able to afford it, he bought himself a van.

"A lot of people look down on us" he says, "my van is my home."

"I still live with an illness now, I can manage it but as I get older I have no idea what I'm going to.

"Sometimes I fear that living in the van, what if I just die?

"How many days is it going to be before anyone knows I'm still stuck in there - probably a traffic warden trying to give me a ticket."