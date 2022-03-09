Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

9 March 2022, 15:32 | Updated: 9 March 2022, 15:45

By Tim Dodd

A British woman has described how she made a six-day drive to rescue her elderly parents from Ukraine who were running out of medication.

Leah in Maidstone, who is a British citizen, told Tom Swarbrick: "It took me about 6 and a half days to actually get there and back. Most of that journey, I never stopped anywhere, I just wanted to get there.

She made a six-and-a-half day journey by car from Maidstone in Kent to Lviv to find her parents and save them from the encroaching Russians.

Leah said her parents were in their seventies with "all sorts of ailments" and needed to leave Ukraine as there is "no medical support for those sorts of people now because all the medical effort goes to the war".

After arriving at UK passport control in Calais on her way back, her parents, who had ten-year visitor visas, were asked to do additional checks such as biometric data.

Those who visit the UK regularly can apply for a long-term Standard Visitor visa lasting 2, 5 or 10 years. This allows a maximum stay of six months on each visit.

Read more: 'Big area of failure': Jeremy Hunt slams UK's approach to Ukrainian refugees

"All that had been done in the British consulate in Kyiv," Leah said.

Tom asked whether this would have happened before the invasion of Ukraine.

"Absolutely not," she replied.

"I just find it absolutely unbelievable that that had been put in place for people who had gone through all the checks already."

Leah told border force that her parents would not be providing fingerprints and were "probably mistaking" them for refugees who would go through that process.

It was only after Leah threatened to speak to the press over their treatment that border force then dropped their request for fingerprints.

Read more: Govt toughens ban on Russian aircraft to 'inflict more economic pain' on Putin

It comes as the Ministry of Defence has warned British soldiers that they are banned from travelling to Ukraine after reports emerged that four serving squaddies travelled to the country of their own accord to fight.

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Ex-Ukrainian minister attacks Europe for harbouring Russian money

Ukrainian ex-minister attacks West for harbouring Russian money

Dominic Raab spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Dominic Raab repeatedly refuses to comment on PM's relationship with Russian billionaire

LBC @LBC Deputy PM Dominic Raab is 'absolutely confident' that UN monitors being deployed to prevent a 'Chernobyl-style situation' in Ukraine

UN monitors could be on ground to avoid 'Chernobyl-style' incident, says Deputy PM

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 06/03 | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'On what planet is the Govt living?': Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims
Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/02 | Watch again

An explosion has rocked the pro-Russian separatist capital in eastern Ukraine.

'Explosion' in Ukraine's separatist capital after warnings of Russian 'false flag' attack

Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', concerned parents tell LBC

Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', parents tell LBC

Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims

Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims

James Heappey has warned that Russia could launch a "full-scale" invasion of Ukraine.

Russia could mount a 'full-scale invasion of Ukraine with no notice', minister tells LBC

Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares

Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares

Lord Coe called for greater diplomatic efforts at international sporting events, instead of boycotts.

Lord Coe explains why he thinks boycotts of sporting events are meaningless

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/02 | Watch again

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

'Conflict likely to continue as Israel will fear looking weak after rocket strike,' says analyst

'Conflict likely to continue as Israel will fear looking weak after rocket strike,' says analyst
'Labour has to be much more radical', ex-Minister tells LBC

Minister under Tony Blair says Labour must be 'much more radical' to succeed
Reporter dons bullet proof clothes live on air as stun grenades explode in Israel

Reporter dons bullet proof clothes live on air as stun grenades explode in Israel
Queen's Speech: 'Immigration plans address public concern over illegitimate asylum seekers'

Queen's Speech: 'Immigration plans address public concern over illegitimate asylum seekers'
'127,000 deaths - no way that can be judged a success', Doctor tells LBC

'127,000 deaths - no way that can be judged a success', Doctor tells LBC
Government scientist gives instant reaction to Boris Johnson's lockdown easing

Government scientist gives instant reaction to Boris Johnson's lockdown easing
Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten

Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten
Alex Salmond told Tom he thought it was the BBC's fault for his party's poor election performance

Alex Salmond blames Alba Party's poor election result on BBC

In an exclusive interview with Swarbrick on Sunday Jon Lansman accused Keir Starmer of "scapegoating" Angela Rayner.

Momentum founder blasts Starmer for 'scapegoating' Angela Rayner
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Bennet, pictured here with surgeon Barley Griffiths, died two months after receiving a pig heart

Man who received genetically-altered pig heart dies months after groundbreaking operation
Children left buried under rubble as Russian air strike hits maternity hospital

Children buried under rubble as Russian air strike hits maternity hospital
Fresh warnings have been raised over Chernobyl

Ukraine: Calls for ceasefire as Chernobyl safety systems 'at risk' after power outage
Huge queues form outside of Russian McDonalds

Huge queues form outside Russian McDonald's as chain closes over Ukraine invasion
The Met is investigating the incident, which saw a journalist's camera badly damaged

Police drop probe after Dizzee Rascal smashes photographer's camera outside court
Lochaber Mountain rescue team said there had been three deaths on the mountain since Saturday

Climber dies and two taken to hospital after 17 people rescued from Ben Nevis
Sir Keir told Boris Johnson to impose a windfall tax on oil firms

Labour goes nuclear: Starmer blasts PM for 'putting energy firms' profits ahead of Brits'
Boris Johnson takes PMQs after Ukraine visa criticism

Watch live: Boris Johnson takes PMQs as Govt comes under fire for Ukraine visas
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

A fierce, and pointless, debate is raging over whether there are more wheels or doors in the world

Bizarre debate over whether there are more wheels in the world or doors takes internet by storm

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile