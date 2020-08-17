Dad's despair as son's A-level results slip from AAA to CDE

17 August 2020, 11:46

By Adrian Sherling

Listeners were so touched by this Dad's despair as his son's A-level results were downgraded, destroying his chances of studying law.

Adrian came to the UK after fleeing persecution from Kosovo and set up home here.

He was so proud that his son was to become the first in his family to go to university after he got three As in his mock A-level exams.

But thanks to the controversial algorithm, when the results came through, those three As had been downgraded to CDE.

And Adrian was so gutted for his son.

Speaking to Tom Swarbrick, he said: "He got a place in Nottingham, but that place is gone. I don't know what to do to be honest. I hope the government can put this right.

"I vote Conservative because my father was nearly executed where I came from. He did 25 years in prison. I've suffered all my life from injustice.

"I'm nearly in tears because this isn't right."

Tom Swarbrick was shocked by Adrian's call
Tom Swarbrick was shocked by Adrian's call. Picture: LBC

Tom told him: "This is nothing other than totally unfair and a complete scandal."

Hear the remarkable call at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien took aim at the government and Lord Bethell over A-levels

James O'Brien tears into government's A-level fiasco and Lord Baron Bethell

3 days ago

Iain Dale heard from a German girl who saw her A-level results downgraded

German girl sees German A-level result downgraded from A to C

3 days ago

Andrew Castle put Chris Clarkson on air to speak to an A-level student

Student's remarkable conversation with Tory MP over A-level fiasco

3 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

A teacher has told LBC that she believe the exams regulator does not care about students

Teacher claims Ofqual 'aren't really interested' in students

Coronavirus: Police break up wedding party with 100 guests in Blackburn
Lord Lucas has told LBC that he wouldn't be surprised if Gavin Williamson was sacked after the A-Level scandal

Tory peer 'wouldn't be surprised' if Gavin Williamson sacked over A-Level scandal
Waterbeach Community School have told parents that children could be removed if parents break Covid guidelines

Children could lose school place if parents don't practice social distancing at gates