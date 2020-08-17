Dad's despair as son's A-level results slip from AAA to CDE

By Adrian Sherling

Listeners were so touched by this Dad's despair as his son's A-level results were downgraded, destroying his chances of studying law.

Adrian came to the UK after fleeing persecution from Kosovo and set up home here.

He was so proud that his son was to become the first in his family to go to university after he got three As in his mock A-level exams.

But thanks to the controversial algorithm, when the results came through, those three As had been downgraded to CDE.

And Adrian was so gutted for his son.

Speaking to Tom Swarbrick, he said: "He got a place in Nottingham, but that place is gone. I don't know what to do to be honest. I hope the government can put this right.

"I vote Conservative because my father was nearly executed where I came from. He did 25 years in prison. I've suffered all my life from injustice.

"I'm nearly in tears because this isn't right."

Tom Swarbrick was shocked by Adrian's call. Picture: LBC

Tom told him: "This is nothing other than totally unfair and a complete scandal."

